Creepshow Season 3 trailer features demons, psychics & Michael Rooker getting in way over his head

“This isn’t a dream ... this is really happening!” Creepshow, the Shudder series based on the 1982 horror/comedy feature written by Stephen King and directed by George A. Romero, is back to give horror fans 12 new over-the-top stories of the macabre.

The new trailer for the show’s impending third season promises winged demonic monsters, an unnerving psychic, malevolent beings with glowing green eyes, axe-wielding maniacs, loads of dead bodies, and a sword-swinging skeleton. As one character observes: “This is ... scary.”

Video of Creepshow Season 3 - Official Trailer [HD] | A Shudder Original Series

Among other highlights, this season of the Shudder anthology series features Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy) as a border patrol officer who is up to his neck in dead bodies. In another tale, James Remar (Dexter, Black Lightning) plays a museum collector obsessed with obtaining rare horror movie prop artifacts at any cost.

Credit: Shudder

During the show’s recent San Diego Comic-Con panel, Rooker said that in his episode, "Drug Traffic,” he’s “an officer who guards the border” who just wants his shift to end. “But there are certain things that catch my attention that I can’t ignore,” he notes, while teasing "absolute mayhem and…fun stuff!”

Also during the panel, series executive producer Greg Nicotero said that in the Remar-led episode, “Skeletons in the Closet,” the team tries “to hit the ultimate movie nerd episode in terms of the story.” Of course Nicotero should know a think or two about that, as a self-proclaimed prop collector, who understands "the level that people will go to acquire a prop from a movie.”

The panel also provided a clip from the Season 3 story “Queen Bee,” which features those aforementioned green-eyed monsters (the clip starts at the 31:37 mark, but back it up a bit more if you want Nicotero’s intro).

Season 3 of Creepshow premieres Sept. 23 on Shudder.