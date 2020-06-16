Latest Stories

Creepshow Season 1
WIRE Buzz: Shudder scares up more Creepshow; Norman Reedus teases The Walking Dead Onslaught; more
WIRE Buzz: Dan Aykroyd checks into Hotel Paranormal; The CW goes to Killer Camp; Devolution to Legendary
Mysterious structures detected near Earth's core using bat-like echolocation
We deserve to see Number One's story on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Creepshow Season 1
(Credit: Shudder)
WIRE Buzz: Shudder scares up more Creepshow; Norman Reedus teases The Walking Dead Onslaught; more

Josh Grossberg
Jun 16, 2020
Prepare to get creeped out again.

Shudder, AMC's horror and sci-fi themed streaming service, has commissioned a full batch of Season 3 scripts for Greg Nicotero's horror anthology series Creepshow, according to Variety.

Creepshow Season 1
The news means a third season of the hit show based on George A. Romero and Stephen King's classic 1982 scarefest is likely a go — and Season 2 hasn't even finished filming yet!

“Although season 2 is on pause while we wait until it’s safe to go into production, we wanted to use the time to start work on season 3 scripts to let Greg Nicotero and his amazing team get as far ahead as possible,” Shudder general manager Craig Engler said in a statement.

Featuring a cast that includes David Arquette, Adrienne Barbeau, Tobin Bell, Bruce Davison, Giancarlo Esposito, and more, the anthology series premiered last October to record ratings. It also featured different directors helming each episode adapted from stories by King, Joe Hill, Joe R. Landsdale, and others.

Shooting on Season 2 was about to commence in Atlanta in March when the coronavirus pandemic hit. With lockdowns ordered, the show was forced to temporarily halt production, so no release date's been announced at this point.

The dead don't die. They just get animated.

And so does Norman Reedus, better known as fan favorite Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead, who just dropped a video online teasing his upcoming appearance in virtual reality in Survios Inc.'s The Walking Dead Onslaught.

The upcoming video game based on AMC's hit series is coming to VR later this summer and, according to the actor's announcement, he just finished doing the voice work for it.

"They built this little box in my basement, this little computer here and, yeah, I screamed my head off," Reedus told fans from, appropriately enough, his basement. "I hope you guys like it."

The game will be available on VR platforms Oculus Rift, Steam VR, and Playstation VR.

And finally after being forced to close their doors in March due to the coronavirus, Regal Cinemas has announced plans to reopen its theaters across the country on July 10.

However, the movie chain plans to institute a number of health and safety protocols in order to protect guests and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Per the announcement on its website, among those procedures are contactless payment allowing guests to purchase concession items from its app to avoid unnecessary interaction with employees, and ULV foggers — new electrostatic 'fogger' equipment that employees will use to sanitize every auditorium and seat after each show.

Regal Cinemas

Credit: Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Employees will also undergo daily health screenings including temperature checks and be required to wash their hands every 30 to 60 minutes. Also, where mandated by local government, all employees and guests will wear masks.

As far as standing at the concession goes, Regal is also implementing social distancing by closing every other register, ensuring moviegoers are properly spaced out when picking up their food. The company is also closing self-service condiment stands and offering a reduced menu.

And for all you snack fiends out there, sorry, no refills on soft drinks and popcorn. You can read all the new guidelines here.

 

