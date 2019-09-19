WIRE Buzz: Creepshow drops new teaser; Jason Isaacs speaking Russian in Superman: Red Son

Nazis, magical monkey paws, Tobin Bell, and more monstrous entities collide in the latest teaser trailer for Greg Nicotero's reboot of Creepshow, which debuts on Shudder next week.

The new trailer plays up all of the great talent behind the anthology's stories like Stephen King, Joe Hill (King's son), Josh Malerman, and Joe R. Lansdale. There's also a ton of great talent in front of the camera: Adrienne Barbeau, Giancarlo Esposito, David Arquette, Tobin Bell, Tricia Helfer, Dana Gould, Kid Cudi, Big Boi, Jeffrey Combs, DJ Qualls, and Bruce Davison.

Watch the teaser below, but do be warned that it does contain some graphic imagery that may not be suitable for younger viewers...

“I watched the original Creepshow and I loved it," Esposito said during the show's panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. "We’re able to take in the unknown and unexpected and be surprised … It takes us from one place to another."

“It’s funny, it’s deep, it’s chilly, it’s all [of those things] wrapped up in one," added Helfer.

Season 1 of Creepshow premieres on Shudder Thursday, Sep. 26. To see what critics are saying about the show, click here.

Following his villainous turn as the nefarious Skeksis Emperor in The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Jason Isaacs will be lending his pipes to the role of Russian Superman in the animated film version of Superman: Red Son. Based on the iconic three-issue Elseworlds story by Mark Millar, the movie imagines what would have happened if Kal-El has crash-landed in Soviet Russia instead of Smallville, Kansas.

This is Isaacs' second Russian-centric role of the last two years after portraying Georgy Zhukov in Armando Iannucci's political satire, The Death of Stalin. In that film — one not so concerned with accent accuracy — he used his native English accent. For this DC film, we expect him to use an actual Russian accent to drive home the fact that Kal-El is concerned with fighting for truth, communism, and the proletariat way.

Diedrich Bader, most famous for voicing Batman, will be playing Lex Luthor, who is very concerned with how the United States can hope to fight the U.S.S.R.'s super-weapon during the Cold War. Amy Acker (The Gifted) is Lois Lane, Vanessa Marshall (Star Wars: Rebels) is Wonder Woman, and Roger Craig Smith (Batman: Ninja) is Batman.

Superman: Red Son arrives on home video in early 2020.

(via TV Insider)