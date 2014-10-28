Latest Stories

GirlWalksHome.jpg

The creepy cool trailer for Iranian vampire film A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Oct 28, 2014

It's quite possible that the last decade or so of pop culture has made you sick and tired of vampires. Sure, a lot of us have moved on to zombies by now, but between True BloodTwilight, The Vampire Diaries, The Strain and any number of other bloodsucking tales, it's easy to see how you could be suffering from vampire burnout.

Luckily for us, though, a new wave of vampire stories is out to explore these fanged creatures in intriguing new ways. In 2012, we got Neil Jordan's Byzantium. In 2013, we got Jim Jarmusch's Only Lovers Left Alive. And in 2014, we're getting the tantalizing "Iranian vampire western" from writer/director Ana Lily Amirpour, A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night

The film drew plenty of critical acclaim when it made its American debut at the Sundance Film Festival back in January, but general audiences haven't really had a chance to see what it's all about yet. Now, with a limited Nov. 21 release (with a later expansion) looming, we get to see the film's trailer, and it's definitely a haunting peek. Before we share it, though, let's have a look at the film's synopsis:

Strange things are afoot in Bad City. The Iranian ghost town, home to prostitutes, junkies, pimps and other sordid souls, is a bastion of depravity and hopelessness where a lonely vampire stalks its most unsavory inhabitants. Cinema’s first Iranian vampire western, Ana Lily Amirpour’s debut feature basks in the sheer pleasure of pulp. A joyful mash-up of genre, archetype, and iconography, its prolific influences span spaghetti westerns, graphic novels, horror films, and the Iranian New Wave. Amped by a mix of Iranian rock, techno, and Morricone-inspired riffs, its airy, anamorphic, black-and-white aesthetic and artfully drawn-out scenes combine the simmering tension of Sergio Leone with the weird surrealism of David Lynch.

You can definitely see many of the influences listed above in the trailer. The black-and-white palette really accentuates the shadows and The Girl's wardrobe, and the vibe is at once Iranian, American, European and somehow also alien. We'll have to wait and see the final film to be sure, but we could be looking at the trailer for the next vampire classic. Check it out below:

(Via Badass Digest)

Tag: Vampires
Tag: Horror
Tag: A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night

