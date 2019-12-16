Latest Stories

Crisis in the Watchmen finale, with some Power Rangers [Ep #113]

Jordan Zakarin
Emily Gaudette
Dec 16, 2019

The Fandom Files is joined again by SYFY WIRE contributing editor James Grebey, who gives us the inside scoop on the season finale of Watchmen. We discuss the episode and the season as a whole, highlighting some of the finer points of the epic sequel series.

Then Emily resumes her role as co-host (she was afraid of spoilers) and we're joined by friend of the pod Eric Francisco, a reporter at Inverse, who offers insights into The CW's Crisis on Infinite Earths and the newly announced Power Rangers movie. All this and more in this episode of The Fandom Files.

Listen below!

