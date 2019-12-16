Crisis in the Watchmen finale, with some Power Rangers [Ep #113]

The Fandom Files is joined again by SYFY WIRE contributing editor James Grebey, who gives us the inside scoop on the season finale of Watchmen. We discuss the episode and the season as a whole, highlighting some of the finer points of the epic sequel series.

Then Emily resumes her role as co-host (she was afraid of spoilers) and we're joined by friend of the pod Eric Francisco, a reporter at Inverse, who offers insights into The CW's Crisis on Infinite Earths and the newly announced Power Rangers movie. All this and more in this episode of The Fandom Files.

Listen below!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Subscribe on iTunes here.

Subscribe on Google Play Music here.

To contact us about the podcast — or to nominate yourself or someone else as a future guest! — feel free to drop us an e-mail or tweet at us. And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes!