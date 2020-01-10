WIRE Buzz: New Crisis on Infinite Earths teaser; Watchmen, Game of Thrones DGA Noms; more

But the big cliffhanger question is how will this impact the surviving heroes as they seek to repair the multiverse and stave off the Anti-Monitor?

What Marvel did for the big screen with the MCU, DC appears to be doing its rival one better on the small with its Crisis on Infinite Earths adaptation.

Arrow star Stephen Amell has just tweeted out a new teaser for the current five-episode crossover that brings together The CW's complete roster of DC superheroes on the tube. And by the looks of things, it's an epic, action-packed showdown, which may bring some finality to several Arrowverse storylines that could very well see the end of a few beloved characters too.

Or as the actor who plays Oliver Queen, aka Arrow, put it in his somewhat ominous post, "Everything has to have an ending."

When last we left off, Arrow was making his way back from Purgatory after taking on his new mystical alter-ego Spectre. But the big cliffhanger question is how will this impact the surviving heroes as they seek to repair the multiverse and stave off the Anti-Monitor? As the trailer shows, the ultimate fight is just about to get started.

The Crisis will get resolved as the Arrowverse finishes up with incredible back-to-back episodes of Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow airing Jan. 14.

Winter has arrived and dare we say it's raining alien squid.

HBO's Game of Thrones and Watchmen top the list of television nominations for this year's DGA awards brought to you by the good folks at the Directors Guild of America.

The guild, which according to Deadline was originally supposed to issue the list earlier this week before a last-minute electronic voting snafu, today unveiled the lucky helmers nominated in the categories of Dramatic Series, Comedy Series, and Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials.

Nicole Kassell, who directed three episodes of Season 1 of Damon Lindelof's critically acclaimed adaptation of DC Comics' graphic novel, scored a nomination along with her directorial team for the series premiere, "It's Summer and We're Running Out of Ice." Meanwhile, her cohort, Stephen Williams, earned one nom for the Watchmen's sixth episode, "This Extraordinary Being."

Ditto GOT veterans David Nutter and Miguel Sapochnick, who picked up nods for episodes "The Last of the Starks" and "The Long Night," respectively (we guess the controversy over the latter's dark lighting is a matter for the cinematographer's guild).

For the full list of DGA television noms, click here. And for more on the big genre favorites crashing this award season, check out this rundown.

In other director news, Venom filmmaker Ruben Fleischer looks to be Sony's hopeful pick to take the reigns on Uncharted, a big screen version of its popular video game set to star Tom Holland as professional treasure hunter Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as his mustachioed, cigar-chomping pal Sully. This comes on the heels of Travis Knight exiting the gig, the latest in a long line of would-be directors to exit the project.

Fleischer, who has not entered into formal talks for the job, saw his most recent helming effort Zombieland: Double Tap, fade quickly from theaters, raking in just $121.5 million.

But according to both Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter, Fleischer's being eyed to launch a new action-adventure franchise for the studio, which could use one after the box office failure that was Men In Black: International. And lucky for Fleischer, while both the Zombieland sequel and Venom earned mixed reviews, the latter Tom Hardy vehicle overperformed at the box office, grossing $856 million worldwide.

If Sony has its way, it aims to fast-track Uncharted and get it into production before Holland resumes playing everyone's friendly neighborhood webslinger in the next Spider-Man installment.

Uncharted is currently set to hit theaters on Dec. 18, 2020, though it's possible, if not likely, that it will be delayed until 2021.