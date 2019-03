Good news, movie snobs cineastes! The Criterion Channel is on its way to fill the void left by the recent shuttering of FilmStruck, making all our favorite horror and sci-fi films dressier.

Beginning April 8, subscribers have access to Criterion’s streaming library of more than 1,000 films, which (believe it or not) includes the likes of RoboCop, Armageddon, Brazil, Dead Ringers, Night of the Living Dead, and Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me.

Speaking of David Lynch’s work, the channel plans an evening focused on the filmmaker’s oeuvre on April 11. A full lineup of the channel’s upcoming programming can be found online.

Subscriptions for the service are going for $10.99 per month or $99.99 per year, but Criterion is offering an early-bird promotion wherein those who sign up before April 7 pay only $9.99 a month or $89.99 a year. The service is also offering early subscribers access to a movie of the week, which comes out each Wednesday.

Those who sign up by April 7 also get their first month free.

The launch of the Criterion Channel soon follows the closing of FilmStruck, the streaming subscription service for connoisseurs of cinema, which ended operations in November. So, let’s see if Criterion succeeds where FilmStruck, well, struck out.