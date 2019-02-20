Latest Stories

Psi-Lords Cover by Rod Reis
Captain Marvel, Brie Larson

Critics praise '90s sci-fi vibe' of 'totally awesome' Captain Marvel in first reactions

Jacob Oller
Feb 20, 2019

Captain Marvel continues testing well as box office projections rise to bigger and better numbers on the way to the film’s release, but now fans can hear from people who’ve actually seen Carol Danvers in all her glory. The first reactions are out on social media and people are busting their blocks over this new ‘90s-set entry into the MCU.

People were excited about the hero, sure — but they were also excited that the movie around her worked just as well, which could be a breath of fresh air for superhero fans burned out after the freewheeling epics that are the Avengers films. From the throwback vibe, to the grunge soundtrack, it sounds like there's a lot to like.

Check it out:

Some were more profuse with their excitement:

While others were simply here for the cat:

Whether critics and reporters were praising the villainous turn by Ben Mendelsohn, Brie Larson’s powerful debut, or the weirdo venture into outer space, one thing was consistent: positivity. There wasn’t a word against the new Marvel movie that wasn’t immediately bolstered by praise in the same tweet. With word of mouth already generating hype on top of that created by the marketing, Captain Marvel may well exceed expectations at the box office and thoroughly please superhero fans.

Captain Marvel soars into theaters on March 8.

