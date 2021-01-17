We don’t need a real Jurassic Park, because crocodiles haven't really changed.

If you’ve ever wanted to see something that roamed Earth next to the dinosaurs, but alive rather than fossilized, just go to your nearest zoo’s crocodile exhibit. They haven’t really changed much in 247 million years.

Bringing T. Rex back isn’t necessary for anyone who wants to know what it’s like to stand next to something that was alive during the Jurassic and Cretaceous. Crocodiles have stayed mostly the same since then. New research has found out why they have undergone so little change for millions upon millions of years, unlike many other animals that diversified into thousands of species. Turns out crocs had a weird evolutionary pattern controlled by the environment, and they happened to be equipped to survive just about anything, even the dino-pocalypse.

That explains what we’re seeing now is pretty much what was crawling around way back.

There are only 25 species of crocodiles around today—not because humans killed them off (for once) but because additional prehistoric species that were more specialized and eventually went extinct when there was change in their surroundings. Once, vegan crocodiles were actually a thing. There were also crocodilian sea monsters that slithered through perilous waters, and crocs that rivaled dinosaurs in size and even ate them. Descendants of dinosaurs went a different route. In the same amount of time it took for crocodiles to get to where they are today, thousands of species of birds and lizards have evolved. When it came to evolution, crocodiles obviously took their time.

“Body size evolution follows a punctuated, variable rate model of evolution, consistent with environmental drivers of evolution, with periods of stability interrupted by periods of change,” said Max Stockdale, who coauthored a study recently published in Communications Biology.

Stockdale looked back into the evolutionary history of crocodiles with an AI algorithm that gave estimates of evolution rates. He also found that prehistoric crocs tended to evolve more quickly in warmer environments, further proving that the environment had a significant effect on crocodile evolution. This probably explains why they not only survived that killer asteroid but evolved faster in its wake. After the impact, there was a period during which greenhouse gases were trapped in the atmosphere, and the drastic rise in temperature became lethal to anything that couldn’t handle it. Crocodiles are exotherms that rely on outside heat to stay warm.

What was especially important in determining crocodiles’ rate of evolution was body size, because it is related to how much food an animal needs, how fast it is capable of growing, how much its population could potentially grow and the chance of extinction in its future. Because of heat and a versatile body plan that has gone mostly unchanged for hundreds of millions of years, crocs survived. The fact that their body plan worked for them in many different situations also meant there there wasn’t much adjustment necessary, which explains why relatively few species existed back then (at least if you compare them to dinosaurs) and so few exist today.

Because the climate was warmer back in the Jurassic and Cretaceous, they also tended to grow larger and probably more terrifying. Whether crocodiles are actual living fossils remains murky as the swamps they stalk their prey in. It depends on your definition of “living fossil”. If you go by the definition of “Lazarus taxon”, which goes for a species like the coelacanth, which is still extant despite going missing from the fossil record for long periods of time, crocodiles don’t really fit. Bradytely might be a better alternative. This is also known as “arrested evolution”, with change that either freezes for extended stretches or occurs very slowly. Stockdale doesn't agree with this classification either, because extant species show average rates of evolution.

“Body size and disparity in crocodile-line archosaurs show changes associated with major events in Earth’s history, notably mass extinctions,” he said. “Therefore, other major environmental shifts are likely to have played a significant role in [their] evolution.”