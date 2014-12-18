Cronenberg's The Fly returns with a sequel comic-book series next year

David Cronenberg's The Fly is a rare film, not just a masterpiece of sci-fi-infused body horror, but a remake with a reputation that actually surpasses that of the original film. Nearly 30 years after its arrival, it remains a classic of its genre, and its disturbing visuals still chill new viewers year after year. The film got a sequel in 1989, and for years we've been hearing rumblings of either another sequel or a remake, neither of which has come to pass. Now IDW Publishing is changing that ... in comic form.

Next spring the publisher will release The Fly: Outbreak, a five-issue miniseries and sequel to Cronenberg's film from writer Brandon Seifert (Hellraiser) and artist menton3 (Silent Hill). The series will follow the "almost-human son" of the scientist whose teleporting mishap turned him into a horrific human/fly hybrid (called Seth Brundle in the film, but IDW's press release doesn't name the character, so we're not either) as he searches for a cure to the genetic mutations passed down by his father. Something goes wrong, though, and what started as a cure turns into an outbreak that could transform anyone exposed to it into a monster.

"To be totally honest, The Fly is one of the most disturbing things I've ever seen!" Seifert said. "It was really resonant for its time. And in the last 20 years or so, with all the advances in Genetically Modified Organisms, the film has taken on a lot of meaning it didn't originally have. It's really exciting to explore those elements in this miniseries — and great to have an amazing, super-distinctive artist like menton3 on the visuals!"

As we noted before, The Fly already got a sequel in the form of 1989's The Fly II, which also dealt with Seth Brundle's son trying to find a cure for his condition. It's not clear whether Seifert and menton3 are just ignoring that film or incorporating it at this point, but either way Outbreak looks to take the transformative horror of The Fly to new heights, and we can't wait to read it.

The Fly: Outbreak debuts in March 2015.