WIRE Buzz: 'Crossing Swords' trailer; Disneyland reopening dates; Pierce Brosnan chases 'Youth'

Back in April, we got a royally good teaser for Hulu's original adults-only animated series Crossing Swords, from the minds behind Robot Chicken and featuring Playmobil-style toys in an over-the-top, foul-mouthed, full-frontal, medieval-times extravaganza.

With the second trailer dropping today, we get a better look at Nicholas Hoult (X-Men: First Class, Tolkien) as Patrick, an aspiring hero who learns that the entire kingdom around him is corrupt. The series also features Adam Pally (Happy Endings, Sonic The Hedgehog) as his stoner friend Broth, Luke Evans (The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug) as the jerk King Merriman, Tara Strong (Teen Titans Go!) as the pirate Coral, Tony Hale (Arrested Development) as the angry clown Blarney, Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) as Sgt. Meghan, and of course, you're gonna get some Seth Green.

Here's the NSFW, raunch-tastic new trailer:

Video of Crossing Swords - Trailer (Official) • A Hulu Original The second trailer for Hulu's original animated series "Crossing Swords."

Crossing Swords drops all 10 episodes on Hulu this Friday, June 12.

When Disney closed up all their theme parks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was another sign of the gravely serious nature of the coronavirus. However, even though we aren't out of the woods just yet, with health experts warning of a potential second wave, Disney has announced reopening dates for their California parks.

Here's the breakdown of dates, according to Deadline:

Downtown Disney District opens July 9

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure opens July 17

The Grand Californian Hotel/Spa and Paradise Pier Hotel opens July 23.

Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida had previously been approved for a July 11 opening.

Granted, these are partial openings, as the night-time events and parades will be returning at a later date, and attendance will be managed through a new reservation system. You also won't be able to have meet-and-greets with the Disney characters, but they will still be around in other ways "to entertain and delight."

In other theme park news, per The Hollywood Reporter, Universal Studios Hollywood is rumored to be gearing up to re-open at some point in July, after opening up the CityWalk mall-restaurant area for business today.

What if you found a fountain of youth, but it only worked for your spouse?

That's the basic premise of Youth, which Deadline reports will star Pierce Brosnan as Joel, a man approaching retirement who is presented with an amazing offer from his company: They will pay for Joel and his wife Alice to undergo a hot new process called Renewal, which will reverse the effects of age on their bodies and allow them to go back to the prime of their youth.

Unfortunately for Joel, something goes wrong and his body starts to deteriorate instead, while Alice is young again — making for a troubled marriage and sending Joel on a desperate race against time to find a way out of his predicament and unravel the ugly secrets behind Renewal.

The feature film directorial debut from writer/director Brett Marty, Youth is adapted from his 2016 short film of the same name that won several awards on the festival circuit. Check out the trailer for the original short below:

Video of YOUTH // Official Trailer The trailer for "Youth" (2016), a short film from writer/director Brett Marty.

Per Deadline, the feature will be shopped around at next month’s Marché du Film Online.