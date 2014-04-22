Latest Stories

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon sequel is finally ready to strike

Contributed by
Trent Moore
Apr 22, 2014

It’s been 14 years since the fantasy martial arts masterpiece Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon took the world by storm. Now it’s getting read to do it again.

The sequel, dubbed Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon II: The Green Destiny, is set to shoot later this year in New Zealand and China. Considering that the original came out in 2000, it's obviously been a long time coming.

Action choreographer Yuen Woo-ping, who choreographed Ang Lee’s original, is attached to direct. Donnie Yen and returning star Michelle Yeoh are signed on to headline the sequel.

The Green Destiny will reportedly serve as a prequel story to the 2000 original, working from a script penned by Josh Fusco (The Forbidden Kingdom). Like the first film, the followup will also draw inspiration from Wang Dulu’s series of books. Exact story details are currently under wraps.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon was a breakout hit for the genre in the U.S., scoring $128 million at the North American box office. The original also garnered a total of $247 million worldwide.

Do you think a sequel is a good move? Have you been jonesing for more martial-arts action?

(Via Variety)

