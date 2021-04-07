Cruella: Harley Quinn attitude meets 101 Dalmatians dog-napping in second trailer

Cruella de Vil goes to war for designer supremacy in the official trailer for Disney's villain-centric origin film, Cruella. While she's not the completely unhinged antagonist of 101 Dalmatians quite yet, the character (played by Emma Stone) already has the makings of an expert canine thief with she kidnaps the dogs of her fashion rival, Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson).

Helmed by I, Tonya filmmaker Craig Gillespie, the movie unfolds against the stylish backdrop of London's fashion scene and punk rock revolution, circa the 1970s. Helping Cruella to commit acts of debauchery all over town are loyal henchman, Jasper and Horace Badun (Joel Fry and Paul Walter Hauser).

"You know, once you’ve seen the origin story, things start to piece together and make a bit more sense, even though her behaviour as an adult is not necessarily excusable in any way. I think by the time you get to the end of [this film], you start to understand how this narrative around Cruella developed," Stone, who also executive-produced the feature, recently explained to Total Film.

Check it out below:

Video of Disney’s Cruella | Official Trailer 2

"Whenever I approach any character, I try to understand where they’re coming from, which I think inherently gives you empathy," Gillespie said, also chatting with Total Film. “It was important to go on this journey with Cruella. And so the audience, while they may not necessarily agree with what she’s doing, they can understand it, and the choices that she’s had to make, given the situation that she’s in."

Dana Fox and Tony McNamara wrote the screenplay based on a story by Aline Brosh McKenna and Kelly Marcel & Steve Zissis. Mark Strong (Kingsman), Emily Beecham (Into the Badlands), and Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Good Place) co-star.

Feast your eyes on a new poster:

Andrew Gunn (Freaky Friday), Marc Platt (Mary Poppins Returns), and Kristin Burr (Christopher Robin) produced the film. Michelle Wright, Jared LeBoff, and Glenn Close serve as executive producers. Funnily enough, Close played an older version of de Vil across two live-action Disney projects in 1996 and 2000, respectively.

Cruella will usher in a new era of wicked fashion when it arrives in theaters and on Disney+ Friday, May 28. Similar to the rollout for 2020's Mulan remake and March's Raya and the Last Dragon, Disney+ is requiring a "Premier Access" fee of $29.99 in order for subscribers to stream the movie from the comfort of their own homes.