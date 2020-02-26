WIRE Buzz: Cursed Films and The Letter for the King trailers; The Tales of Beedle the Bard audiobook

Some film productions go off smoothly, while others seem ... well, cursed. That's the gist behind a new documentary series from streaming service Shudder entitled Cursed Films. The series, which just dropped the trailer below, is set to explore the truly terrifying production stories behind five of Hollywood's most beloved horror classics: Poltergeist, The Exorcist, The Omen, The Crow, and Twilight Zone: The Movie.

Shudder spoke to a slew of talent in preparation for the series. Those interviewed include The Omen director Richard Donner, The Exorcist star Linda Blair, Poltergeist III director Gary Sherman, and Blumhouse executive/Shock Waves podcast co-host Ryan Turek. The trailer gives you a sense of just how "cursed" some of these productions were. We're talking everything from sets catching fire to the horrific story behind the making of Twilight Zone: The Movie.

Check it out:

Video of Cursed Films - Official Trailer [HD] | A Shudder Original Series

The season premiere featuring a look at The Exorcist begins April 2 on Shudder. The Poltergeist and The Omen will debut April 9; and The Crow and Twilight Zone: The Movie will be available April 16.

(via Entertainment Weekly)

Netflix is going all in on epic fantasy series, and we aren't mad at it! Last week we got our first teaser for the new six-episode series The Letter for the King, now we've got a full trailer to feast upon.

The series is based on Tonke Dragt's 1962 Dutch novel of the same name. The series stars Andy Serkis (The Lord of the Rings) and his daughter, Ruby. The two play a devious mayor and his daughter who live in Mistrinaut, a once-thriving trading center now fallen on hard times.

You can watch the full trailer below:

Video of The Letter for the King | Official Trailer | Netflix

The full trailer gives a better sense of what is at stake for the citizens of Eviellan (hint: it's everything). We're also treated to some gorgeous cinematography and gratuitous sweeping shots of fields and forests. If the trailer is any indication, Amir Wilson (His Dark Materials) as the knight-in-training Tiuri will be stretching his acting, horse riding, and swordsmanship chops!

Joining Wilson are fellow castmates David Wenham, Peter Ferdinando, Thaddea Graham, and Gijs Blom. Will Davies (How to Train Your Dragon) serves as showrunner, with Alex Holmes (Paula) and Felix Thompson (King Jack) directing.

Season 1 of The Letter for the King gallops onto Netflix Friday, March 20.

Okay, Harry Potter fans, it's time to raise those wands in celebration.

Jude Law and some fellow Harry Potter actors will be narrating J.K. Rowling's collection of short stories for the audiobook version of The Tales of Beedle the Bard. Audible is releasing the audiobook next month and has lined up some great talent from across the Potter Universe.

Fans will remember Law's performance as a young Albus Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Joining Law as narrators are Harry Potter veterans Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Warwick Davis (Professor Flitwick), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), and Noma Dumezweni (Hermione Granger in the stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

Tales includes five stories — “The Wizard and the Hopping Pot,” “The Fountain of Fair Fortune,” “The Warlock’s Hairy Heart,” “Babbitty Rabbitty and her Cackling Stump,” and “The Tale of the Three Brothers” — that are most similar to what non-wizarding families might think of as Aesop's fables or nursery rhymes. Basically, they are fantastical bedtime stories for wizards (and wizard lovers).

Before it became an actual book by Rowling, aficionados might recall The Tales of Beedle the Bard from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, when Dumbledore bequeathed his copy to Hermione. Fans can pre-order the audiobook for $14.95 on Audible's website, in preparations for downloads beginning March 31.

(via Entertainment Weekly)