Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom
WIRE Buzz: Bryce Dallas Howard teases Jurassic World 3; Batman visits troops; more
DnD Folklore monsters
How Dungeons and Dragons imagines and customizes its unique monsters
Godzilla King of the Monsters
Godzilla director explains how he made the ultimate tribute to Toho monsters
Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark
First full trailer for Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark reveals the terrifying Jangly Man
Katherine_Langford
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Netflix's Cursed reveals first look at Katherine Langford as its Lady of the Lake

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Jun 3, 2019

King Arthur’s legends have been done and redone from almost every angle imaginable, be they reconfigured for a kid to be king or for a Connecticut Yankee to travel back in time. Now we’re getting a prequel to the universe through the Lady of the Lake’s eyes — and we’re finally getting a glimpse at the mystical kingmaker.

Cursed, a Netflix show and illustrated YA book coming from Tom Wheeler and Frank Miller, is giving us at least 10 episodes devoted to Nimue, a teen (that will eventually become the mystical Lady of the Lake) who teams up with the mercenary Arthur to find Merlin and defeat Uther.

And it looks like, in the words of Monty Python and the Holy Grail, the series’ farcical aquatic ceremonies won’t begin with Nimue lofting Excalibur from the water. Instead, it’ll see star Katherine Langford wielding a different blade for (seemingly) much different reasons.

Check it out:

An already injured Nimue is wielding a longsword in a body of water already — though from the looks of things it’s more in self-defense than in any sort of symbolic capacity. Arthurian myth has recently had a few disappointments on its hands, so putting the myth through the lens of one of its side characters — especially a magical woman that isn’t Morgan le Fay — could be just the solution the adaptation needs.

Cursed introduces fans to its strange woman lying in ponds distributing swords sometime in 2020.

