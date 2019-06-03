Netflix's Cursed reveals first look at Katherine Langford as its Lady of the Lake

King Arthur’s legends have been done and redone from almost every angle imaginable, be they reconfigured for a kid to be king or for a Connecticut Yankee to travel back in time. Now we’re getting a prequel to the universe through the Lady of the Lake’s eyes — and we’re finally getting a glimpse at the mystical kingmaker.

Cursed, a Netflix show and illustrated YA book coming from Tom Wheeler and Frank Miller, is giving us at least 10 episodes devoted to Nimue, a teen (that will eventually become the mystical Lady of the Lake) who teams up with the mercenary Arthur to find Merlin and defeat Uther.

And it looks like, in the words of Monty Python and the Holy Grail, the series’ farcical aquatic ceremonies won’t begin with Nimue lofting Excalibur from the water. Instead, it’ll see star Katherine Langford wielding a different blade for (seemingly) much different reasons.

Check it out:

An already injured Nimue is wielding a longsword in a body of water already — though from the looks of things it’s more in self-defense than in any sort of symbolic capacity. Arthurian myth has recently had a few disappointments on its hands, so putting the myth through the lens of one of its side characters — especially a magical woman that isn’t Morgan le Fay — could be just the solution the adaptation needs.

Cursed introduces fans to its strange woman lying in ponds distributing swords sometime in 2020.