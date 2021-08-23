Cthulhu remembers; Cuttlefish have memories that last an actual lifetime

Cthulhu may remember for eons and eons, even as he sleeps in the eldritch depths of R’lyeh, but his cousin the cuttlefish has a memory that lasts almost as long... relatively speaking.

Though cuttlefish only live about two years, their astounding memories will not degrade until a few days before their death. They have now been found to be the first non-human creatures which don’t show lapses in memory function throughout their lives. The cephalopods’ short lifespans also make them ideal to study the progression of memory without decades and decades of research, and what makes them remember can help humans not forget.

Just how accurate is a cuttlefish’s memory? It can remember what it ate (as well as where and when it ate that thing) and use this to find its next meal. Researcher Alexandra Schnell, who led a study recently published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, has seen how unexpectedly intelligent they are before.

“For now, we know that cuttlefish. like humans, can retrieve personally experienced events based on what happened, where, and when,” she tells SYFY WIRE. “However, unlike humans, cuttlefish are able to create new episodic-like memories and retrieve them with great accuracy at the later stages of their life.”

Episodic memory is the type of memory that tells you what you watched on Netflix at 3 a.m. last night or where you last left your car keys. Because it encodes experiences, or episodes, episodic memory in humans is the closest thing to cuttlefish, though not exactly the same, which is why Schnell calls it “episodic-like” memory. This is more complex than semantic memory, or your mental vault of knowledge. Several animals have shown signs of episodic-like memory — but only cuttlefish have proven that they can hold on to it their entire lives.

The common cuttlefish or Sepia officinalis, which was used in this experiment. Credit: Reinhard Dirscherl/ullstein bild via Getty Images

Schnell and her team put 24 cuttlefish through training to see just how well they could remember the what, where and when of the things they learned. They found out right away that two types of food were on the menu. It was a choice between grass shrimp, their favorite, or king prawn. To get to the grass shrimp, they had to remember not just what it was, but also where it was located and when it was available. Memory like this can give them an edge in figuring out the best feeding time to both capture what they want and dodge predators.

By the way, cuttlefish don’t have a hippocampus, the part of the brain highly involved in vertebrate learning and memory. But what they do have isn’t too far off.

“The vertical lobe, which is analogous to the hippocampal formation in vertebrates, is the epicenter for learning and memory in cuttlefish and highly resistant to age-related degeneration,” Schnell says. “This preservation of the vertical lobe could be the reason why cuttlefish show a high level of performance at old age when it comes to episodic recall.”

However, it is not exactly clear whether the vertical lobe is the entire reason a cuttlefish won’t forget, or just how much it is involved. It is possible that the specialized neuroanatomy of cuttlefish explains why they are pretty much immune from degenerative brain diseases late in life. It is also possible that something about their evolution turned them into memory storage machines, or that elements of both are what give them this superpower.

It is thought that one reason cuttlefish evolved such incredible memories is that they don’t mate until they are near death, and what they recall about potential mates swimming around in the past could also help them seek out the ideal match for propagating their DNA. Whatever keeps them remembering for so long could possibly help our own species. Even though no one is going to have their brain reconstructed to resemble that of a cuttlefish, future research could elucidate mechanisms that can be used in therapies for dementia and Alzheimer’s.

“Potentially, the fact that cuttlefish can process and recollect episodic-like memories at such late stages of their life makes them an ideal candidate to investigate the natural mechanisms that protect complex memory from the effects of aging,” Schnell says.

Imagine if in the future, you can say your memory was saved by a cuttlefish.