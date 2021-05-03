The CW orders new seasons of 'Stargirl' and 'Kung Fu'; HBO Max eyes Batman prequel 'Pennyworth'

Stargirl will continue to shine bright on The CW with a third season, the network announced Monday. The DC show's renewal also came with the news that Christina M. Kim's Kung Fu reboot has scored a second, butt-kicking season. Stargirl's sophomore season is scheduled to kick off this summer, while Kung Fu is in the middle of airing its debut batch of episodes (the premiere garnered over 3.5 million audience members when it first dropped in early Aprill).

"We are beyond proud to continue to share the stories of Nicky Shen and Courtney Whitmore, two strong, powerful young women at the center of this new generation of hit shows for The CW in Kung Fu and DC’S Stargirl ,” Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The CW, said in a statement. “While each boasts remarkable talent on both sides of the camera, Kung Fu and DC’S Stargirl have not only treated fans to some visually stunning action and high-flying heroics, but they also both strike very powerful emotional chords as they delve into the family dynamics and personal relationships at their core, and we are so excited to see what happens next."

"STARGIRL SEASON 3!!!" Brec Bassinger, Stargirl's leading lady, wrote on Twitter. "I get to go be with my star fam another year."

"Thank you to everyone who has been tuning in to our little show," tweeted Olivia Lang, who headlines Kung Fu. "We hope we’ve made your lives brighter and brought joy into your homes."

Elsewhere, Epix's Batman prequel, Pennyworth, could score a third outing of its own, but not on Epix. According to a new report from Deadline, HBO Max is mulling over a decision to pick up the DC-inspired series about a young British spy (Jack Bannon) who will one day become the butler of Wayne Manor. If the deal — which involves Epix, Warner Bros. Television, and the producers — goes through, Epix would reportedly get "a second window" in which to air new episodes after they premiere on HBO Max.

The WarnerMedia-owned streaming service is already the exclusive home of several original DC efforts like Doom Patrol, Titans, Young Justice, Harley Quinn, and an upcoming Green Lantern series. HBO Max absorbed many of htese titles — as well as the DCEU movies — following the dissolution of DC Universe, a now-defunct streaming service that was eventually rebranded as DC Universe Infinite, a Marvel Unlimited-type platform for comic book readers.