The CW unveils new sneak peek from Batwoman and reveals superhero-filled fall lineup

Batwoman is finally ready for her closeup. The CW has unveiled the first image of its highly anticipated Arrowverse series starring Ruby Rose as Bruce Wayne's cousin, Kate Kane (see the pic above). And by the looks of things, Batwoman has a big cape and cowl to fill with the Dark Knight missing from his beloved Gotham City going on three years and crime once again on the rise.

Lucky for Kate, as she takes up Batman's mission, as the pic shows, she'll be getting a helpful assist from Luke Cage actor Camrus Johnson as Luke Fox, son of Wayne Enterprises' business manager and gadgetmaker Lucius Fox.

And Gotham needs her more than ever with its citizens now threatened by a new gang of the criminally insane, Alice in Wonderland. As The CW describes the show, Kate Kane "never planned to be Gotham’s new vigilante" but "three years after Batman mysteriously disappeared, Gotham is a city in despair."

Per The CW's synopsis, criminals are running wild and the only thing standing in their way is Kate's father, Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott), who runs Crows Private Security, a security firm-cum-militia with massive military firepower. When the Alice in Wonderland gang targets Jacob and the firm, kidnapping his best Crow officer Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy), it's up to Kate Kane to continue Bruce Wayne's legacy and she's more than up for the task.

After Jacob's first wife and daughter were killed in a shootout years earlier, Kane had sent his surviving daughter to military school for her safety. But after years of hardcore military training and a dishonorable discharge, Kate returns and with Luke Fox's help, she becomes the vigilante hero that Gotham needs. Her goal: take down the psychotic Alice (Rachel Skarsten), who's "always somewhere slipping between sane and insane."

Sound familiar? As she fights crime, Batwoman will have to balance her dad's loathing for dark knight vigilantes with the torch she still carries for her ex-girlfriend Sophie while "embracing the call to be Gotham's symbol of hope."

Batwoman will air Sundays at 8 p.m. and will be followed by Supergirl at 9 p.m. as part of a superhero-filled fall lineup The CW just announced featuring a who's who of Arrowverse favorites.

Monday nights at 8 p.m. will feature the sophomore season of All American, the Greg Berlanti-produced high school drama about a black football star from South Central living in Beverly Hills. That will be followed by the return of Black Lightning at 9 p.m.

Tuesdays will see the CW's biggest Arrowverse hit, The Flash, in the 8 p.m. timeslot paired at 9 p.m. with Arrow, which moves from Monday night for the show's eighth and final (and shortened) season.

Wednesday primetime will see the premiere of Riverdale's fourth season followed by the network's new spin on Nancy Drew, which will find the titular teenage detective solving all sorts of mysteries, including the supernatural.

Nancy Drew/CW

Thursday nights pairs Supernatural airing its fifteenth(!) and final season at 8 p.m. with Season 2 of monster drama Legacies at 9 p.m.

Fridays will see the second season of The CW's Charmed reboot matched at 8 p.m. with Season 3 of rebooted soap Dynasty at 9 pm.

And last but not least, the network revealed that Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene will be making a midseason debut, premiere date yet to be determined. The next seasons of Legends of Tomorrow and The 100 have also been pushed to midseason.