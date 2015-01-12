Latest Stories

The Flash Cicada
Tag: TV
There’s a new and much more dangerous Cicada in town in the latest Flash
bb1_110_04162018_ea_0064
Tag: Podcast
Project Blue Book Official Podcast Episode 10: Aidan Gillen, Michael Malarkey, and more finish the season with 'The Washington Merry-Go Round'
Nos4a2 Charlie Manx Zachary Quinto
Tag: TV
SXSW: Zachary Quinto sees his 135-year-old NOS4A2 character as a 'wounded child'
gettyimages-113517956
Tag: Movies
William J. Creber, art director of iconic 1960's Planet of the Apes films, dies age 87
A.T.O.M._Exosuit.png

The CW in 'very early talks' for new Arrow spinoff series based on The Atom

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Jan 12, 2015

The CW has managed to capture lightning in a bottle twice with DC series Arrow and The Flash, so why not go back to the well one more time?

Execs from The CW were out in force at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, dropping all kinds of intel related to the network's popular corner of the DC universe. With The Flash setting ratings records, it’s no surprise to hear the network is interested in another spinoff from the Arrow mothership.

The most obvious contender, according to Arrow executive producers Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim and Andrew Kreisberg: Brandon Routh’s Ray Palmer, aka the Atom, and they’re currently developing a “very general idea” for how a series might work. Considering he previously starred in Superman Returns, Routh was a major casting coup when they locked him in for a recurring role in the current season of Arrow. Not to mention that the character the Atom has been around since the 1960s, and the Arrow version has grown into a fantastic character well worth exploring.

Plus, if the ratings bonanza created by The Flash has proven anything, it’s that people want more superhero shows on television — key word being super. Arrow is a solid hit, but its numbers pale in comparison to the super-speedy ratings Barry Allen has been pulling in as of late. The Atom would bring a mid-major star, an established fan base and a new set of FX and powers to explore.

CW president Mark Pedowitz seemed open to exploring the possibility of another DC series, but cautioned that they have to be careful to avoid potential “audience fatigue.” That’s a real concern, especially considering the glut of comic-based shows and movies on the market. But the track record is solid — and you’d have to think it’s only a matter of time before The Atom is looking at his own backdoor pilot.

Also of note: While we debate the merits of another live-action Arrow spinoff, The CW has already announced another spinoff series — though this one is animated. The network is working on the new series Vixen, based on the Justice League and Suicide Squad member from DC lore, that will cross over with The Flash and Arrow in animated form. The show will debut on the network’s online video incubator, CW Seed.

What do you think The CW should do with its Arrow-verse in the future? Which character would you like to see get a spinoff?

(Via TV Line, Bleeding Cool)

Tag: Arrow
Tag: The Flash
Tag: The Atom
Tag: Brandon Routh
Tag: DC Comics

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: San Diego Comic-Con
Tag: DC's Legends of Tomorrow
LOT Promo.jpg
Legends of Tomorrow cast, producers reveal news on main villain and team chemistry
Aaron Sagers
Jul 12, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Arrow
Tag: The Atom
All-New-Atom-012-22-1024x829.jpg
Brandon Routh’s Atom suit on The CW's Arrow revealed
Trent Moore
Feb 3, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 31
Tag: Interviews
Tag: freedom fighters: the ray
The Ray Freedom Fighters
Marc Guggenheim on why Freedom Fighters: The Ray pits a gay superhero against Nazis
Rich Sands
Dec 8, 2017
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: The Flash
Tag: Arrow
five-things-that-should-happen-in-the-flash-season-2-432033_0.jpg
Zoom and Damien Darhk wreak havoc in Flash and Arrow midseason trailers
Trent Moore
Dec 11, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 3