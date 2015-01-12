The CW in 'very early talks' for new Arrow spinoff series based on The Atom

The CW has managed to capture lightning in a bottle twice with DC series Arrow and The Flash, so why not go back to the well one more time?

Execs from The CW were out in force at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, dropping all kinds of intel related to the network's popular corner of the DC universe. With The Flash setting ratings records, it’s no surprise to hear the network is interested in another spinoff from the Arrow mothership.

The most obvious contender, according to Arrow executive producers Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim and Andrew Kreisberg: Brandon Routh’s Ray Palmer, aka the Atom, and they’re currently developing a “very general idea” for how a series might work. Considering he previously starred in Superman Returns, Routh was a major casting coup when they locked him in for a recurring role in the current season of Arrow. Not to mention that the character the Atom has been around since the 1960s, and the Arrow version has grown into a fantastic character well worth exploring.

Plus, if the ratings bonanza created by The Flash has proven anything, it’s that people want more superhero shows on television — key word being super. Arrow is a solid hit, but its numbers pale in comparison to the super-speedy ratings Barry Allen has been pulling in as of late. The Atom would bring a mid-major star, an established fan base and a new set of FX and powers to explore.

CW president Mark Pedowitz seemed open to exploring the possibility of another DC series, but cautioned that they have to be careful to avoid potential “audience fatigue.” That’s a real concern, especially considering the glut of comic-based shows and movies on the market. But the track record is solid — and you’d have to think it’s only a matter of time before The Atom is looking at his own backdoor pilot.

Also of note: While we debate the merits of another live-action Arrow spinoff, The CW has already announced another spinoff series — though this one is animated. The network is working on the new series Vixen, based on the Justice League and Suicide Squad member from DC lore, that will cross over with The Flash and Arrow in animated form. The show will debut on the network’s online video incubator, CW Seed.

What do you think The CW should do with its Arrow-verse in the future? Which character would you like to see get a spinoff?

(Via TV Line, Bleeding Cool)