The CW developing Wonder Girl live-action series centered on Latinx hero

Greg Berlanti and The CW have a new superhero series centered on a Latinx hero in the works. Per Deadline, which first broke the news, Berlanti Productions is developing Wonder Girl, a new show based on characters from DC Comics created by Joëlle Jones.

Written by Dailyn Rodriguez (Queen of the South), Wonder Girl tells the story of Yara Flor, the offspring of an Amazonian Warrior and a Brazilian River God, who battles the forces of evil with her newly discovered powers.

This marks the first Latinx superhero to front a DC TV series. Wonder Girl joins Berlanti Productions’ stable of DC Universe shows, which includes Batwoman, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, the upcoming Superman and Lois, and Black Lightning. It also comes at a time when The CW has seen the conclusion of the series Arrow and the upcoming end of Supergirl, which will soon air its sixth and final season.

Rodriguez, who will serve as showrunner, is executive-producing with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden. Berlanti Productions will produce with Warner Bros. Television.