The stars of The CW’s 4400 reboot rap the show’s premise, talk representation at NYCC ahead of series premiere

The cast of 4400 treated fans to a rap they created for The CW’s upcoming series during its virtual panel at New York Comic Con on Saturday. In 4400, which is based on the 2004 sci-fi series The 4400 by Scott Peters and Renee Echevarria, thousands of overlooked, undervalued and marginalized people who vanished without a trace over the last 100 years are instantly returned with no memory of what happened to them.

After showrunners Ariana Jackson and Sunil Nayar led a discussion with the cast about the upcoming series, Jaye Ladymore and Brittany Adebumola led a rendition of a song called “we the FoFo,” which gives folks a good idea of the premise for the show. Sample lyrics: “We the FoFo / Comin through the do’ do’ / Fallin’ from the sky to the flo’ flo’ / Who brought us here we don’t know-know.”

The song certainly conveyed a strong sense of unity with the cast, who expressed their pride and excitement of the upcoming show during the panel.

“The show sort of highlights a lot of different characters that I have never seen on TV before," said Joseph Davis-Jones, who plays Jharrel Mateo, native Detroiter from the present day. "And a lot of them are people that I know in my life and I’ve seen, and they’ve never had that representation on screen. And I feel like it’s about time.”

Fellow cast member Ireon Roach admitted sci-fi is a genre outside of her personal wheelhouse, but said she was excited for people who might identify with her “see a piece of science fiction that really easily bleeds into a world that we all live in.”

“I’ve never seen sci-fi with this much melanin,” said TL Thompson, who plays Andre Davis, a character transplanted from the 1920s to the present day.

Thompson also revealed about 4400 is that it addresses the coronavirus pandemic “but it’s not a pandemic show.”

4400 premieres Monday, Oct. 25 on The CW.

Click here for SYFY WIRE’s full coverage of New York Comic Con 2021.