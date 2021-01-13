Cyberpunk 2077 developer apologizes for game’s quality issues and outlines plan to fix

It's probably safe to say that Cyberpunk 2077 has had a rough start. So much so, that the game's Dec. 10, 2020 premiere was marred by so many complaints about quality and performance that PlayStation removed it from their store and issued refunds.

Today, a little over a month later, Marcin Iwiński — co-founder of CD Projekt Red, the developer of the game — shared a video on Twitter where he officially apologizes for Cyberpunk’s problems and outlines their plan to fix the game.

“Despite good reviews on PC, the console version of Cyberpunk 2077 did not meet the quality standard we wanted it to meet,” Iwiński said at the beginning of the five-minute clip. “I and the entire leadership team are deeply sorry for this, and this video is me publicly owning up to that…we never, never intended for anything like this to happen.”

Check out the full statement below:

After apologizing, Iwiński went on to provide some behind-the-scenes insight on the challenges Projekt Red faced when developing the game. “Cyberpunk 2077 is huge in scope. We made it even more difficult for ourselves by wanting to make the game look epic on PCs and then adjusting it to consoles — especially old-gens,” Iwiński explained. “We knew the hardware gap, yes, but I think that time has proven that we’ve underestimated the task.”

Iwiński ended the video by talking about plans for the future. He promised regular updates and patches moving forward, with the first update dropping within 10 days. He also promised a “more significant” update in later weeks, though the exact timing of that remains unclear. Because of the focus on fixing the game, Iwiński also shared that the expected DLCs will be pushed out to drop after the updates.

Cyberpunk 2077’s Twitter account also posted an image of the roadmap that outlines these updates to the game, many of which won't drop until the second half of 2021:

Based on the comments to the tweets, it appears that fans’ responses to Iwiński’s apology and the updated roadmap are mixed. The company has a lot of work to do to make Cyberpunk live up to gamers’ expectations, but the video is clearly trying to communicate that Projekt Red feels up to the task.

“Our immediate focus is to work hard on making sure you enjoy Cyberpunk 2077 regardless of platform,” Iwiński said at the end of the clip. Time will tell if the developer lives up to that promise.