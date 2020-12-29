Cyberpunk 2077: Amid the bugs & freezes, fans find a ‘hidden’ monorail that spans all of Night City

In a game that features a sprawling dystopian metropolis like Night City, you can never be sure if that half-finished construction project you’re speeding past in the streets is meant to look that way…or if, perhaps, it was destined for something more. After all, a corrupt corporate techno-world wouldn’t feel right without its share of failed public works projects.

But even as Cyberpunk 2077 takes the hard knocks that’ve come with the rocky launch of one of this year’s most hotly-expected games, fans continue exploring the nether reaches of Night City’s concrete jungle. For PS4 and Xbox One players, that means slicing through all the bugs, freezes, and low-res textures that’ve plagued the last-gen version — yet it’s not stopping more adventurous gamers from taking sneaky advantage of all the tears in Cyberpunk’s digital fabric.

In the mysterious case of the half-completed monorail in the sky, no one seems to know if the enormous web of tracks is supposed to be sitting up there just waiting for trains that never arrive — or if it’s one more ever-present reminder of how far from finished 2077’s critics feel the game remains.

As first reported by NME, Reddit user Sybekul clambered up to the elevated railway and did an in-depth recon mission to find out what the mysterious monorail might be hiding. That led to the discovery of a full-scale, elevated citywide transportation system that doesn’t function in the game — though the network of unfinished train stations, incomplete textures, and other artifacts suggests that the monorail may have been part of CD Projekt RED’s early Cyberpunk ambitions.

As you can see in the second clip above, other players have also gone exploring on the elevated tracks, even catching a ride atop a moving train that (at least for now) isn't really meant to be boarded. In each case, the results are the same: the rails go all over the city, but there’s little to do once you’re up there.

The monorail stations are branded as part of the Night City Area Rapid Transit (NCART) system, a train system (complete with its own backstory) that players can see NPCs boarding all over town — but can’t ride themselves. Like the much-buzzed-about, wall-running mechanic that was shown in earlier teasers, it seems to be one of the ambitious features that the studio intended to build into the game’s final version, but that didn’t make the final cut against looming deadlines and a last-minute development crunch.

As CD Projekt continues to work on fixes and patches for the PS4 and Xbox One builds of Cyberpunk 2077, there’s always the possibility that a future DLC patch could bring full functionality to the mega-monorail. At least on PC and current-gen console versions of the game, Night City’s already a lively place at street level — but time will tell if the studio continues building new features into its virtual dystopia, just like you’d probably expect from a real-world version of Night City’s semi-lawless urban frontier.