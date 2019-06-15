Cyberpunk 2077, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening and this week's Gamegrrl news

It was all E3 all the time this week. There were tons of big news items, but we picked our favorites for you. While you’re sitting at your desk sweltering because your company doesn’t want to spend money on air conditioning or freezing because they’re going overboard, you can daydream about these moments from E3 and think of the day when the promised games arrive in your hot (or cold) little hands. Here's the top Gamegrrl news for the week ending June 15, 2019.
“In the most dangerous megacity of the future, the real you is not enough. Become V, a cyber-enhanced mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant — the key to immortality. Customize your cyberware and skillset, and explore a vast city of the future obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. The choices you make will determine the story and shape the world around you. Cyberpunk 2077, the open-world, action-adventure story from CD PROJEKT RED, is coming to Xbox One, PS4 and PC April 16th, 2020.”
We also got info from Nintendo on games like Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, Luigi’s Mansion 3, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Astral Chain and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. We learned about The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition from CD PROJEKT RED, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics from BonusXP and En Masse Entertainment, Contra Rogue Corps from Konami and Trials of Mana from Square Enix, and downloadable fighters for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate like Hero from Dragon Quest and Banjo-Kazooie. Still, all we can think about is the Zelda sequel. Check out the teaser trailer above.
"The world has fallen under the control of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation controlling the planet's very life force as mako energy. In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra's elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic consequences that await him. A spectacular reimagining of one of the most visionary games ever, Final Fantasy VII rebuilds and expands the legendary RPG for today.”
“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.
"Marvel Entertainment and Square Enix are excited to unveil Marvel’s Avengers, an epic action-adventure game that combines cinematic storytelling with single-player and co-operative gameplay. Developed by Crystal Dynamics in collaboration with Eidos-Montréal, Nixxes Software, and Crystal Northwest, Marvel’s Avengers will release simultaneously for the PlayStation4 computer entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices including Xbox One X, Stadia, and PC on May 15, 2020.”
“The Master Chief returns in Halo Infinite – the next chapter of the legendary franchise launching holiday 2020 with Project Scarlett. Developed by 343 Industries for Xbox One, Windows 10, and Project Scarlett, Halo Infinite continues the Halo 5: Guardians storyline and takes the franchise in ambitious, unexpected directions. Powered by the all-new Slipspace Engine.”
Here is all the info: “Welcome to the enchanting world of Sky: Children of the Light, a beautifully-animated kingdom waiting to be explored by you and your loved ones. You play as one of many Sky Children looking to spread hope through the desolate kingdom and to return the fallen Stars to their constellations. Following the beta prologue of Sky: Light Awaits, Sky: Children of the Light is the global release version of the Sky game series which will continue to expand online with new adventures and seasonal content.” Fans can now pre-order Sky: Children of the Light via the Apple App Store.
There were so many announcements that we only had room for our favorites. We’d love to hear which games got you all excited for next year! Let us know which ones you’re looking forward to in the comments.