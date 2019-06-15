Cyberpunk 2077, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening and this week's Gamegrrl news

It was all E3 all the time this week. There were tons of big news items, but we picked our favorites for you. While you’re sitting at your desk sweltering because your company doesn’t want to spend money on air conditioning or freezing because they’re going overboard, you can daydream about these moments from E3 and think of the day when the promised games arrive in your hot (or cold) little hands. Here's the top Gamegrrl news for the week ending June 15, 2019.

Video of Cyberpunk 2077 — Official E3 2019 Cinematic Trailer Cyberpunk 2077 on YouTube

That paragon of perfection Keanu Reeves appeared on stage at E3 to promote Cyberpunk 2077, a game which he’s been doing motion capture for. If you want attention, you bring him to the stage. Plus, the trailer looks great.

“In the most dangerous megacity of the future, the real you is not enough. Become V, a cyber-enhanced mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant — the key to immortality. Customize your cyberware and skillset, and explore a vast city of the future obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. The choices you make will determine the story and shape the world around you. Cyberpunk 2077, the open-world, action-adventure story from CD PROJEKT RED, is coming to Xbox One, PS4 and PC April 16th, 2020.”

Video of Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - First Look Trailer Nintendo on YouTube

We’re getting a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for the Nintendo Switch, and fans are freaking out. It’s called The Legend of Zelda, Link’s Awakening, which is coming September 20. Link shows up on a mysterious island where he has to collect instruments to awaken the Wind Fish. We’ll see Goombas, Chain Chomps and Piranha Plants and all our favorites. There will also be a Link amiibo figure available, and a Dreamer Edition and Dreamer Art Book.

We also got info from Nintendo on games like Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, Luigi’s Mansion 3, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Astral Chain and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. We learned about The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition from CD PROJEKT RED, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics from BonusXP and En Masse Entertainment, Contra Rogue Corps from Konami and Trials of Mana from Square Enix, and downloadable fighters for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate like Hero from Dragon Quest and Banjo-Kazooie. Still, all we can think about is the Zelda sequel. Check out the teaser trailer above.

Video of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Official Gameplay Demo – EA PLAY 2019 EA Star Wars on YouTube

EA brought out Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order at E3 and it broke social media. You can check out the official gameplay demo above. “The Empire won’t stop until every Jedi is purged from the galaxy. As a young Padawan on the run, the odds are against you—but the Force is with you. Discover the Jedi abilities you must master to survive. Become a Jedi on November 15, 2019.” This one is super close, and according to the game director of Respawn Entertainment, it was influenced by Metroid and The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker to name a few.

Video of Final Fantasy VII Remake - E3 2019 Trailer | PS4

We’re getting an update for Final Fantasy XIV and a remake of Final Fantasy VIII, but the big news was VII:

"The world has fallen under the control of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation controlling the planet's very life force as mako energy. In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra's elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic consequences that await him. A spectacular reimagining of one of the most visionary games ever, Final Fantasy VII rebuilds and expands the legendary RPG for today.”

Video of Marvel’s Avengers: A-Day | Official Trailer E3 2019 Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

Marvel’s Avengers got a trailer release at E3 and a ton of buzz. Feel like checking out the beta? You can pre-order for beta access here . The game hits on May 15, 2020.

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

"Marvel Entertainment and Square Enix are excited to unveil Marvel’s Avengers, an epic action-adventure game that combines cinematic storytelling with single-player and co-operative gameplay. Developed by Crystal Dynamics in collaboration with Eidos-Montréal, Nixxes Software, and Crystal Northwest, Marvel’s Avengers will release simultaneously for the PlayStation4 computer entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices including Xbox One X, Stadia, and PC on May 15, 2020.”

Video of Halo Infinite - E3 2019 - Discover Hope Xbox on YouTube

For holiday 2020 Microsoft let us know about Project Scarlett, its next-gen console, four times as powerful as the top of the line right now, the Xbox One X. We’re getting all sorts of goodies from 8D support to ray-tracing support to 120 fps frame rates. Oh, and there's Halo Infinite, which will launch at the same time as the system.

“The Master Chief returns in Halo Infinite – the next chapter of the legendary franchise launching holiday 2020 with Project Scarlett. Developed by 343 Industries for Xbox One, Windows 10, and Project Scarlett, Halo Infinite continues the Halo 5: Guardians storyline and takes the franchise in ambitious, unexpected directions. Powered by the all-new Slipspace Engine.”

Video of Sky: Children of the Light - E3 2019 Trailer

Finally, we picked Sky: Children of the Light, whose trailer had us drooling. It’s soothing in the same way as The Great British Bake Off is soothing, and it’s on its way next month! If you were a fan of thatgamecompany who gave us Journey and Flower, you’re going to love this one.

Here is all the info: “Welcome to the enchanting world of Sky: Children of the Light, a beautifully-animated kingdom waiting to be explored by you and your loved ones. You play as one of many Sky Children looking to spread hope through the desolate kingdom and to return the fallen Stars to their constellations. Following the beta prologue of Sky: Light Awaits, Sky: Children of the Light is the global release version of the Sky game series which will continue to expand online with new adventures and seasonal content.” Fans can now pre-order Sky: Children of the Light via the Apple App Store.

There were so many announcements that we only had room for our favorites. We’d love to hear which games got you all excited for next year! Let us know which ones you’re looking forward to in the comments.