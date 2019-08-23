Marvel unveils video tour of Disney's new Avengers Campus

Start saving up that vacation time! At Disney's D23 expo we were treated to our first look at the massive Marvel Avengers Campus coming to Disney theme parks around the globe!

Originally only referred to as Marvel land, the official name reveal came Thursday evening in Anaheim, California. We had been aware of Disney's new Marvel-themed parks since they were announced in late March, but it's great to finally be getting a clearer picture of what Disney and Marvel have imagineered up!

According to the Disney Parks Blog, "When guests visit Avengers Campus, they will become part of an interconnected, global story that spans from California to Paris to Hong Kong with the Avengers recruiting new extraordinary people to join them." Marvel Entertainment released the most comprehensive look at what park-goers can expect from Avengers Campus on YouTube. Take a peek below:

Video of Avengers Campus: Coming to Disney&#039;s California Adventure and Disneyland Paris!

Those attending the D23 expo this weekend will have the chance to preview some of what guests of the new theme parks will experience, some people have all the luck! The first Avengers Campus is expected to open in Anaheim, California summer 2020. We don't have all the specifics regarding the attraction and ride line-up available at each campus, but there will definitely more information about these parks coming out of D23 this weekend.

When the parks were first announced back in March from Scot Drake (Creative Executive, Marvel Global Portfolio) he provided the following statement on Disney Parks Blog:

"The Avengers are setting up new Headquarters and training facilities around the globe to inspire all potential recruits willing to step up and become something more. As part of this global initiative, Tony Stark has founded the Worldwide Engineering Brigade — or WEB for short— to develop advancements in super-powered technology, including new enhancements to Spider-Man’s suit as their debut project. By bringing together the world’s brightest young inventors, the WEB is creating new interfaces that will empower all of us to join the ranks of Earth’s Mightiest."

This story is still developing, we will update this post with more information as it becomes available. Be sure to keep it here to SYFY WIRE for all the updates coming out of D23 this weekend.