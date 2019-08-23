Marvel releases new details for Loki, What If...?, and more at D23

Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige took the stage at Disney's D23 Expo to present Marvel's numerous offerings today. Fans were treated to first look at the new animated series What If...? along with brief glimpses at Loki and Falcon and the Winter Solider. The reveals came fast and quick, but thankfully we caught a few details about what you can expect from these upcoming Marvel series.

What If...? will have 23 episodes, one episode for each movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the series will explore different alternate outcomes for their respective stories. To that end, actress Hayley Atwell joined Feige onstage where she announced she will be voicing Peggy Carter as Captain Carter for the series. The audience was treated to a brief teaser showing Steve Rogers in a mech suit and Captain America as a zombie? Yah, we told you! Alternate universes, people! Not only that, but much of the original MCU castmembers will lend their voices to What If...? We would give anything to see those voice recording sessions! The series is expected to be released in 2021.

Like the series, the comic will be hosted by Uatu The Watcher, voiced Jeffrey Wright, as Marvel announced at SDCC last month.

Up next was Loki, the live-action series will answer the question of where The God of Mischief went after stealing the Tesseract during Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston was not at the show, but he did appear via video. In the video to fans he said the show will answer the questions: "Where did Loki go after he picked up the tesseract? Could Loki make a friend? Will the sun shine on him again?" The director of Loki, Kate Herron, took the stage to say we'll get the answers to those questions over the course of each hour-long episode. There will be six episodes in total premiering in 2021.

Feige also gave audiences a look at the highly anticipated The Falcon and the Winter Solider. The first series to be coming to Disney's streaming service will show Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) together again on the small screen. Showrunner Malcolm Spellman appeared onstage to provide more details about the series, and the audience was a bit shocked to hear that Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp). Actor Wyatt Russell will play the mysterious John Walker.

Some other tad-bits that were announced? Avengers: Endgame will begin streaming on Disney+ beginning on December 11. The subscription will cost $6.99 a month, with an option to bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99.

News is still developing, we will update this post as more information becomes available.