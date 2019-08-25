From Mary Poppins to Marvel, Disney Parks rolls out new attractions at D23 Expo

Disney is more than just movies, TV, and now, streaming. The company used its D23 Expo forum to unveil what's coming up for its amusement parks around the world. Of course, the biggest news lately has been the arrival of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the vast new area inside both Disneyland in California (right across the street from Anaheim Convention Center, where D23 Expo is being held) and Walt Disney World in Florida. That world is expanding even further with Galactic Starcruiser, but you didn't think the company would stop with that, did you?

Not a chance!

At an event hosted by Bob Chapek (chairman of Walt Disney Parks, Experiences and Products) and Ann Morrow Johnson (executive producer and creative director for Walt Disney Imagineering), attendees got a first look at a range of new attractions and updates that encompass everything from Marvel, to Mary Poppins, to Moana.

Among them was Avengers Campus, which is coming to Disneyland California next year; an identical one at Disneyland Paris will arrive at a later date. A bunch of never-before-seen concept art for the park (all of which can be viewed in the media gallery at the bottom of this story) was released, showing off a ride that allows guests to web Spider-Bots with Peter Parker, as well as an E-ticket installation where you fly aboard the Quinjet and help the Avengers "save our world against one of the most powerful villains they have ever faced," explains the official blog post from Disney Parks.

In particular, the piece of artwork for the latter ride finds the team in Wakanda, battling a horde of insectoid villains that resemble classic baddies from the comics, the Brood.

Credit: Disney Parks/Marvel

Other aspects of Avengers Campus are set to explore the mystic world of Doctor Strange and the size-altering one of Hank Pym, where you'll be able to enter a test kitchen that allows you to grow and shrink food.

“In some ways, these new campuses are like the Avengers themselves: a group of diverse individuals who have teamed up for the same purpose,” said Scot Drake, Creative Executive, Marvel Global Portfolio, Walt Disney Imagineering. “This collection of unique addresses—each dedicated to a different discipline—have been brought together to champion the next generation of heroes.”

Another Marvel-related attraction, this one coming to World Discovery at Epcot, is Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, "a never-before-seen storytelling coaster that rotates to focus on the action, wherever it may be." Once visitors are strapped in, they'll embark on an epic adventure to Xandar (home of the Nova Corps) and back, enjoying the first reverse entry into space.

Credit: Disney Parks

There will also be a new restaurant called Space 220 in which you will appear to be dining in a restaurant 220 miles above the earth. Opening this winter, the cosmic eatery is described as "an out-of-this-world culinary experience with the celestial panorama of aspace station, including daytime and nighttime views of Earth from 220 miles up."

We reported on the Moana: Journey of Water area (coming to Epcot's World Nature section) on Friday, but now we know that it will be comprised of "a lush exploration trail where guests can meet and play with magical, living water."

In terms of Mary Poppins, the World Showcase at Epcot will have the world's first-ever attraction inspired by the magical nanny of Cherry Tree Lane. The U.K. pavilion will feature a recreation of the street in the movie, where you enter Number 17 and go into the world of the Banks family. To ring in the announcement, a live performance of Step in Time was held at the panel with a special appearance from Bert himself, Dick Van Dyke.

Then there's the France pavilion, which "will offer even more for guests to discover, including a new Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along in January 2020. And in summer 2020, the much-anticipated attraction Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure will open, as well as a delicious new restaurant called La Crêperie de Paris."

Finally, there's a Zootopia-themed world coming to Disney Shanghai; a Frozen-themed coaster—Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs "where Olaf and Sven help pull your sled to the top of the lift before sending you on your way"—coming to Disneyland in Hong Kong; and Magic Happens, an all-new parade that focuses on "inspiring moments of magic at the heart of so many Disney stories, featuring stunning floats, beautiful costumes and beloved Disney characters from Moana, Coco, Sleeping Beauty, and more – all led by Mickey Mouse and the gang."

Credit: Disney Parks

“It was Walt’s vision for our theme parks to be places where Disney stories come to life in amazing ways, and with the world’s most creative and talented team of artists anddreamers, there’s no shortage of inspiration,” added Chapek.

For even more information about all of the newly-revealed rides, areas, attractions, and events coming to Disney Parks around the globe, click here. You can also head on down to the media gallery below for a look at all of the park concept art unveiled st D23.