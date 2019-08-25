Latest Stories

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser
Credit: Disney Parks/Lucasfilm
Blast off! Disney drops fresh details for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at D23 Expo

Don Kaye
Josh Weiss
Aug 25, 2019

On Friday, we reported on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, a brand-new experience coming to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. A slew of fresh and exciting details surrounding the fully-immersive cosmic "cruise" were unveiled Sunday at a D23 Expo event hosted by Bob Chapek, chairman of Walt Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, and Ann Morrow Johnson, executive producer and creative director for Walt Disney Imagineering.

Upon checking in at the Galactic Starcruiser Terminal, guests will blast off in a Launch Pod that takes them to the Halcyon, where they'll emerge into the main deck Atrium and spend two days and two nights living there with a "port day" in Batuu (the planet of Galaxy's Edge). Every window of the Halcyon, whose entire crew is staffed by aliens, look out onto the vastness of the galaxy far, far away. While living out a "multi-day story," visitors can run into familiar faces like Chewbacca and Stormtroopers.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Credit: Disney Parks/Lucasfilm

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Credit: Disney Parks/Lucasfilm

"You can become the heroes of your own Star Wars story in a new type of immersive experience that only Disney could create," reads the official press release. You will cruise the galaxy in style aboard the Halcyon, known for its impeccable service and exotic destinations. Onboard, you will stay in well-appointed cabins, experience onboard dining, make a planet-side excursion to Black Spire Outpost on Batuu, and much more. Throughout the journey, you will be invited to delve deeper into your personal adventure by participating in onboard activities, interacting with characters, crew, other passengers you meet, and becoming part of the action and the broader Star Wars saga."

Activities aboard the Halcyon include:

  • Wielding a lightsaber while facing off against a training remote, where you may discover your own connection with the Force.

No opening dates have been set for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser just yet. In the meantime, check out some galactic concept art below!

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser
Credit: Disney Parks/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser
Credit: Disney Parks/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser
Credit: Disney Parks/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser
Credit: Disney Parks/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser
Credit: Karri Lucas
Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser
Credit: Karri Lucas
