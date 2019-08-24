Latest Stories

Soul (Pixar)
Credit: Pixar
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey will star in Pete Docter's Soul with a Trent Reznor score for Pixar

Aug 24, 2019

Where there's Disney, you can bet that there is also Pixar. Such was the case at the Disney Studios showcase at the D23 Expo, where Pete Docter, Pixar's Chief Creative Officer (and director of Inside Out) took the stage. 

SYFY WIRE was there to get all of the details about two of Pixar's upcoming offerings, Soul and Onward. Docter began by saying, "We want our audience, no matter where they're from or how old they are, to look up at the screen and say, 'That's my life. Now we're making a movie about the ultimate questions: who am I? Where do I come from?"

Soul will focus on a middle school band teacher named Joe Gardner, whose true passion only emerges when he gets home from school and gets to play some jazz. His dream was always to play at NYC's most prestigious jazz club, but life got in the way. 

Artwork from Soul (Pixar)

Credit: Pixar

Gardner finally gets his big break, but on the way back from the club, he falls down an open sewer manhole and his soul is sent back to the place where souls are trained and created. Joe wants to get back to Earth, naturally, so he goes on an adventure through cosmic realms where he learns what it really means to have a soul. We imagine this is where some of that inspired Inside/Out weirdness will come into play. 

The movie will be scored by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, with original jazz music by Jon Batiste. They are only one step away from Nine Inch Nails doing the score for a Pixar movie. 

Soul Artwork (Pixar)

Credit: Pixar

The cast of the film then came on stage, which includes Questlove, Phylicia Rashad, Daveed Diggs. The leads of the film, Joe and "Soul 22" respectively, also came out— Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey

"I'm so excited to be here with all these people and be part of this movie!" Fey said to the enthusiastic crowd. "I think you're gonna like it and I think it's real emotional."

Soul is expected on June 19, 2020, and will undoubtedly cause everyone to cry themselves into oblivion. 

