WIRE Buzz: D23 postponed until 2022; Jurassic World VelociCoaster finds a way; more

D23 is delayed 'til '22.

Disney has decided to push back its famed biennial convention by a year — from its original target date of summer 2021 to September 9-11, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

The news means fans will have to wait a little longer to mingle with some of the studio's biggest stars and get the latest scoop on upcoming Disney movies, television shows, and newfangled park attractions. The last Expo in March, 2019 unleashed a torrent of news including Ewan McGregor returning to play Obi-Wan in a new Disney+ series and the first Mandalorian trailer, to casting updates for Eternals and the premiere date of a live-action Lady and the Tramp.

No reason was given for the decision to delay the convention again, but D23 organizers promised a "celebration unlike any other" as the company prepares to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

It's worth noting that the next D23 will now follow closely on the heels of Star Wars Celebration, which, after canceling this summer's big confab due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be returning to the Anaheim Convention Center Aug. 18-21, 2022.

Speaking of big things to come, Universal Orlando plans to roll out in the summer of 2021 a new Jurassic World-themed roller coaster called Jurassic World VelociCoaster.

Per Collider, the "new species of coaster," as its being touted in a conceptual teaser trailer that just dropped online, has been under construction for several months. It promises to be the "Apex predator of Coasters," supposedly the fastest and tallest in Florida, sending riders soaring 150 feet up into the air and reaching speeds of 70 miles per hour.

Video of Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Official Teaser, Universal Orlando Resort

By the looks of the ride's inverted twists and turns, fans of the dino-franchise are definitely in for some thrills.

(h/t Amusement Insider)

Forget dinosaurs. A different kind of terror is on the horizon as Mickey Rourke and Taye Diggs are teaming up for the horror thriller Mammon, according to Deadline.

The film, which costars Jessica Uberuaga, centers on a struggling young couple who try to keep up with the Joneses and find themselves face to face with a demonic spirit that haunts their new home. Mammon is the biblical word for the worship of wealth, and, wouldn't ya know it, the couple soon discovers that their desire to get rich pays some very deadly dividends.

The Ton of Hats-produced indie flick is being directed by Isaac Walsh from a script he co-wrote with Tyler Clair Smith.