Latest Stories

Pluto
Tag: Science
Pluto Demoted Day, thirteen years later—do we want our former ninth planet back?
Spider-Man Captain America Civil War
Tag: Movies
Holland and Feige address Spider-Man's future after Disney-Sony split
The Mandalorian Logo
Tag: TV
D23: You won't be able to binge watch Disney+ shows when they launch
John Carpenter
Tag: Movies
John Carpenter says you shouldn't count on definitive ending to the Halloween franchise; hints at revisiting They Live
Movie poster for Maleficent sequel from Disney
More info i
Credit: Walt Disney Studios
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

D23 previews Maleficent, Jungle Cruise, Mulan and more from Disney Studios

Contributed by
don.jpg
Don Kaye
ben_sing.jpg
Benjamin Bullard
Aug 24, 2019

Disney rocked and rolled out a star-studded casting call for a trio of the hotly-anticipated live action movies it’s got in the works, enlisting big names like Angelina Jolie, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and more to hype the fans at the studio’s D23 expo on Saturday.

Johnson teased the upcoming Jungle Cruise with a new in-house trailer for fans in attendance to preview, while riffing on making a movie about “a heroic man kicking ass” — just as Emily Blunt rolled onstage in a car to straighten him out and show off a second trailer that highlighted her character, Lily Houghton.

More Jungle Cruise

Screen Shot 2018-07-31 at 2.38.20 PM
Disney's Jungle Cruise movie swings into production with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt
Jul 31, 2018
NUP_182314_3615.JPG
Development: Manifest pilots full season at NBC; Disney delays Jungle Cruise and strikes untitled Marvel movie
Oct 19, 2018

"We both grew up obsessed with Indiana Jones and movies like that," confessed Blunt. "So to make a movie in that spirit makes our hearts race." Jungle Cruise is slated to release in July of 2020.

Jolie then joined the full cast for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, teasing the movie alongside stars Michelle Pfeiffer, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Elle Fanning. "I missed her and loved playing her," said Jolie. "In this one, we return and Aurora is older and facing challenges of the world, and it's being emphasized to them how different they are. They're being encouraged to not be a family."
 

Pfeiffer (Queen Ingrith) added that there was a feeling of safety working alongside female co-stars like Jolie and Fanning and that she was a big fan of the first film. 

Fans were treated to a clip in which Maleficent and Aurora go to dinner at the palace of Queen Ingrith and her husband the king. Their son wants to marry Aurora (played by Fanning), and a tense conversation unfolds about Maleficent's dark past. When Pfeiffer finally says she now considers Aurora her daughter, Maleficent goes off — with wings flapping and green energy blazing. 

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil arrives in theaters on Oct. 18.

Disney also gave fans a brief tease of how its live action return to the world of 101 Dalmatians is shaping up, showing off Emma Stone as the original dog-nabbing baddie Cruella de Vil in the upcoming origin story Cruella. Disney is letting the film, which also stars Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry, off the leash in theaters just in time for Memorial Day weekend starting May 28, 2021. 

Finally, the live-action remake of Mulan got a quick shoutout and a for-fans’-eyes-only trailer. The new clip dropped in on Mulan in the scene in which she breaks all the teacups at the tea ceremony, just as larger forces begin to rudely impose themselves on her life — and catching her up in a much bigger adventure than clattering dishes at tea time.

Mulan sweeps into theaters beginning March 27, 2020.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Jungle Cruise
Tag: Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Tag: D23 Expo
Tag: Mulan

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: