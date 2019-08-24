D23's biggest stories and shockers, from Marvel and Star Wars to dogs and more

This year's edition of Disney's big D23 Expo is more or less over after two days of action. A lot of things happened. Like, A LOT. And because we care deeply for you, dear reader, and want to make your life easier whenever possible, we've picked our jaw up off the ground (it dropped after it was revealed that Jeff Goldblum will have a travel series on Disney+ and just stayed there for a full 24 hours) and put together this list of the most important things to happen at the convention.

As the greatest demi-god of all the Pacific Islands would say, "You're welcome!"

Video of Lady and the Tramp | Official Trailer | Disney+ | Streaming November 12

LADY AND THE TRAMP DEBUTS WITH DISNEY+ NOVEMBER 12

If box office tallies are anything to go by, folks really do love seeing hyper-realistic CGI depictions of adorable Disney animals. And yet while The Lion King (2019) make a billion and a half dang dollars this year, sometimes you've just got to go old school, especially when remaking old school movies. Hence the ;live-action, real-dog-starring Lady and the Tramp, which was announced as a launch title for the day Disney+ goes live.

The puppyfest stars real dogs and the voice talents of Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux as Lady and the Tramp, respectively. It and also features the talents of Sam Elliott, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Janelle Monae among others. Disney released the trailer at D23 Expo and let's say this: real doggos are a lot more expressively than CGI lions.

Credit: David Livingston / Getty Images

KAT DENNINGS AND RANDALL PARK JOIN WANDAVISION

The MCU got really serious there for a minute. Avengers: Infinity War killed off half the universe. And while Avengers: Endgame brought most of those characters back, there was still the heavy lift of losing Tony Stark, Natasha Romanoff, and letting Steve Rogers age suddenly to retirement.

All that sadness might make you wonder what's up with the old comedy relief characters you used to know. And for two of them, we've finally got our answer: they're coming to WandaVision!

Along with Emily VanCamp reprising her role as Agent Sharon Carter on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Kat Dennings and Randall Park are returning as Darcy Lewis and FBI Agent Jimmy Woo respectively on WandaVision. So if you were feeling blue about Darcy being absent from Thor: Ragnarok, the good news is that the Two Broke Girls star will be bringing that snarky energy to Disney+ on the hybrid action/sitcom show about a chaos witch and her best robot boyfriend.

Credit: Marvel Comics

KAMALA KHAN, MOON KNIGHT, AND SHE-HULK HEADED TO DISNEY+

Now that Disney has its own streaming service in Disney+, they have a new opportunity not only to share content, but also a new space they can use as a proving ground to see how new characters will play. So while there are established characters like Falcon, Winter Soldier, Loki, Wanda, Vision, and Hawkeye getting shows, we're also getting characters the MCU has yet to touch.

Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk are all heading to Disney+ with shows of their own. The intention is already there for Kamala Khan to appear in the MCU movies too, but no word yet on whether Moon Knight or She-Hulk will also make the trip to the big screen. Finger's crossed the She-Hulk creative teams will be able to take the best, most fun stuff from the runs of Charles Soule and John Byrne. And hopefully the fashion aesthetic of Kevin Wada's brilliant cover art.

Disney XD

SPIDER-MAN (ANIMATED) STILL WITH DISNEY

We may not know the fate of Tom Holland's live-action Spider-Man, but we do know that Disney will at least be releasing plenty of animated Spider-Man content.

Maximum Venom headlined the show announcements. The series will be limited: six hour-long episodes. The story will focus on a symbiote invasion that will dispatch the likes of Captain America, Hulk, and Iron Man.

Maximum Venom will act as a lead in to future seasons of cartoons for both Spider-Man and Guardians of the Galaxy and, interestingly, the Disney XD Spidey series Marvel's Spider-Man will be based loosely on the Dan Slott's Superior Spider-Man arc. That means we'll be seeing Otto Octavius as Spider-Man, at least for a little while. Neat!

Video of The Mandalorian | Official Trailer | Disney+ | Streaming Nov. 12

MANDALORIAN GETS ITS FIRST TEASER TRAILER

Jon Favreau's The Mandalorian series has been talked about, images have been shared, but up until Friday, we hadn't really seen any of Pedro Pascal and company in action yet.

That finally changed this weekend. Disney debuted the first teaser trailer for The Mandalorian, they brought out Pascal as well as Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, and Taika Waititi, and we began to get a sense what seems to be a western epic. It looks good! Werner Herzog is in it!

EWAN MCGREGOR SAYS YES TO OBI-WAN

We'd been hearing rumors for at least a week that Ewan McGregor was in negotiations to reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi.

For once, internet rumors proved correct. Not only is this show happening, but the first episodes of a series for Disney+ are already scripted and filming is set to begin in early 2020.

For now, the most fun part of the announcement is Ewan McGregor getting Kathleen Kennedy to ask him if he would play Obi-Wan again in front of a live audience. What a charming delight, that man is.

NEW RISE OF SKYWALKER FOOTAGE

Speaking of Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker, audiences got a glimpse of new footage from the film while at D23 Expo. Hoo. Boy.

Here's what was in the footage: Hundreds of Star Destroyers all lined up, Rey throwing her lightsaber like a boomerang, a massive fight between Rey and Kylo, Emperor Palpatine saying "Now your journey nears its end," and...

Rey in sith robes wielding a dual-red lightsaber like she's Darth friggin' Maul.

Also, they revealed a new movie posted. So that's nice for those of us who weren't at the panel, I guess, OH MY GOD!

BLACK PANTHER II

Not all of the news coming out of D23 Expo is terribly detailed. Some of it is just the bare bones. For example, when Kevin Feige came out on stage to announce new information concerning the slate of new MCU movies, the first person who joined him on stage was Black Panther director Ryan Coogler. Gee whiz, you'll just never guess why.

No, there's no detailed information about the as-yet untitled Black Panther II, but Ryan Coogler has submitted the film's treatment to Feige. And we know when the sequel will hit theaters -- May 6, 2022. That's my birthday. My 42nd birthday for the record. Which I guess means that my answer to life, the universe, and everything is Black Panther II! That seems absolutely correct!

KIT HARINGTON JOINS ETERNALS

Rumors surfaced in only the last few days that Jon Snow himself, Kit Harington was about to join the MCU. Well, you'll never guess what: it turns out that was true!

However, while some were hopeful for a Wolverine Harington announcement to kick off the Disney Marvel X-Men universe, he is, instead, headed to the world of the Eternals.

In addition to joining his former Game of Thrones co-star, Richard Madden, Harington is also joined by Gemma Chan who will play Sersi.

So who is Harington playing? Dane Whitman aka the Black Knight. The Black Knight, in case you don't read all comics everywhere, is a descendent of Sir Percy of Scandia, the original Black Knight from King Arthur's court. As such, Harington's weapon will be a sword. Again.

We don't yet know if Dane Whitman will be friend or foe, but, in the comics, he does have a romance with Sersi, so... you know what let's just all assume Dane Whitman is Sersi's brother for the sake of Game of Thrones incest consistency.

PETE DOCTER'S SOUL IS GONNA BE PIXAR'S NEXT BIG TEARJERKER

There's a lot of cool animated stuff coming from Disney and Pixar: Frozen 2, Onward, Raya and the Last Dragon, but, c'mon, guys — you know the thing we gotta talk about is Pete Docter's Soul. Up until now, we didn't know anything about this project written by the guy who brought us the first to Toy Story movies, Monsters Inc., WALL-E, Up, and Inside Out. Just think about that: no information about a movie coming from a writer whose name is synonymous with making grown-ass adults wail and sob openly in the streets for all to see.

The movies stars Jamie Foxx as a cosmic soul trying to find its way back to Earth. It features Questlove, Phylicia Rashad, Daveed Diggs, and Tina Fey! Not only that, but it will also feature a score from Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Baptiste! That's an absolutely incredible creative team.

Those are our picks for the 10 biggest stories from D23 Expo. There's tons of other stuff (a little Black Widow footage, The Rock came out on stage in a friggin' BOAT, Tom Holland managed to survive an appearance on the Disney stage despite all the Spider-Man woes...), but now you know what you need to know. Again, speaking of The Rock: you're welcome!