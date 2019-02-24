Daemons at the ready, because the first teaser for His Dark Materials is here

The BBC and HBO have teamed up for a televised version of Philip Pullman's epic His Dark Materials saga — though we got a little bit of the story in 2007's The Golden Compass film, there was so, so (so) very much left untold. We're now getting the entire story (with multiple seasons) and today we have a first tease at what it will look like.

Containing (presumably) material from Pullman's books Northern Lights, The Subtle Knife, and The Amber Spyglass, the teaser only gives us a little glimpse as to how the iconic characters will appear. The teaser also shows material contained to events of the first book (called The Golden Compass in America). Still, it's our first real look (again) at Lyra and company in action, so that's reason enough for fans to get excited.

Take a look at the teaser here:

Video of His Dark Materials: Teaser Trailer - BBC

There may be no daemons or armored bears around, as they are mostly likely still being worked on by CGI wizards, but we do get a great look at our new cast.

Dafne Keen looks perfect in the role of Lyra Belaqua, seen here not only running down the street in a dress (from Mrs. Coulter's apartment, we'd guess), but also in the first book's opening scenes of her hiding in a cabinet. Ruth Wilson also looks perfect as the scheming Mrs. Coulter, and we're glad that Wilson isn't wearing a blonde wig. Also on hand is James McAvoy as Lord Asriel, Clarke Peters as the Master of Jordan College, and Lin-Manuel Miranda as balloonist/gunslinger/adventurer Lee Scoresby.

While this is just a tease and nothing too huge, it's a nice reminder that this epic tale is coming, and that it's gonna be beautiful to look at — HBO didn't jump in on this with the BBC for nothing. We're fairly certain that the acting will be beautiful to behold as well.

There is no release date yet, but stateside viewers can look forward to watching on HBO, while those abroad can see it via the BBC.