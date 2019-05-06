Daenerys apparently went to Starbucks in last night's Game of Thrones

Nothing like a nice beverage to calm the nerves after a battle with death itself. Mead, wine, ale...lattes? Fans have been abuzz because last night’s Game of Thrones, entitled "The Last of the Starks", fought back against complaints of darkness...by including a modern-looking coffee cup in a scene.

In fact, maybe it contained Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade since the cup seemingly came from Starbucks and resided right in front of the Dragon Queen herself, Daenerys Targaryen. Or, it could be an iced coffee? Winter is here, after all. Magic and dragons already exist in this world, so why not time travel? It’s quite a gaffe, which fans can see below:

Oof. Well, as fans must remember, Game of Thrones is shot with utmost realism — according to its Battle of Winterfell cinematographer — and including the coffee enjoyed by its cast in the scenes does definitely make it look closer to real life. The internet has taken this gaffe and run with it, writing joke after joke about the poorly-placed non-prop.

Some fans even noticed that the scene in question, during which Dany watches as Jon Snow is congratulated, features cameos from showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss.

Check it out:

Perhaps they were too busy toasting the survivors of the Battle to be as meticulous as fans have come to expect. Perhaps there’s a very weird theory about time travel here. Or, maybe part of Winterfell's rebuilding was popping up a Starbucks on the corner? Either way, Game of Thrones returns for its penultimate episode on May 12 — iced latte optional.