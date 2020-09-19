TZGZ: Kat Dennings trucks her way out of a space jam in Dallas & Robo finale sneak peek

Hard to believe, but the Season 1 finale of SYFY’s Dallas & Robo is already truckin' our way this weekend. The animated series’ crowning first season episode is set to make a TZGZ pit stop somewhere around midnight-ish this Saturday, but we've got an exclusive clip ahead of that, just to get your wheels properly spinning.

Kidnapped and lashed to a post in a suspiciously Star Wars-y locale at Phobos Trucking, Dallas (Kat Dennings) barks what may be the most un-motivational escape encouragement in history to friend Freddy Calhoun (Steve Little), as the two make a break for the inner sanctum safety of their spacey big rig. Getting out of this kind of space jam is nothing new to Dallas, but now she’s dead set on beating a path to reunite with Robo (John Cena) — who’s off on Mars, dealing with issues of his own with the Man in White.

All we can say is stick around for the ending, because we’re definitely borrowing Dallas’ buckle-up phrase the next time we rev up our engines. Check it out:

Video of SYFY&#039;s TZGZ | Dallas &amp; Robo Ep. 108 &quot;The Stranger, The Dummy And The King&quot; Sneak Peek | SYFY SYFY on YouTube

Titled “The Stranger, The Dummy and The King,” the Season 1 finale finds the Moonshiner Trucking crew up against one of their toughest fights yet when “three big bads stroll into town,” as the network puts it. The penultimate episode left our heroes separated (and not on the best of terms), with Dallas’ idiotic plan of kidnapping her old drag-racing partner, Carol (Jane Lynch), going haywire when she and Freddy end up being double-crossed by gangsters and left to char at Phobos — a place that, for reasons we know better than to argue with, looks a whole lot like the Death Star and Bespin all rolled into one.

Airing as part of SYFY’s late-night adult animation TZGZ block, Dallas & Robo is a space-trucking comedy that tracks the misadventures of foul-mouthed ex-stock car racer Dallas (Dennings) and her ass-kickin’, artificially-intelligent good buddy, Robo (Cena). Together, they put the pedal to the metal on the lonesome highways of space, all while steering clear of cannibal bikers, rival space truckers, and vending machine burritos — just to make a buck in the seedy world of interplanetary big rigging.

Created by Mike Roberts, and written by Matt Mariska and Andy Sipes, Dallas & Robo features a long list of acting talent we’d be glad to hear on our CB radios, including regular cast members Dennings, Cena, Stephen Root (Uncle Danny Moonshiner), and Tim Blake Nelson (The Woodsman). Other recurring members and guests among the star-studded voice cast include Giancarlo Esposito, Taran Killam, Thomas Lennon, and Ted Raimi.

Tune in sometime ‘round midnight this Saturday (Sept. 19) to catch the 18-wheelin’ Season 1 finale of Dallas & Robo as part of SYFY’s late-night TZGZ lineup.