Dan Aykroyd & Ivan Reitman relive Ghostbusters scares at Halloween Horror Nights

Some silly scares just never leave you…even if you were there yourself in the 1980s to banish them (or so you thought!) back to the spirit realm. Sure, Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman and O.G. spirit zapper Dan Aykroyd himself may have seen this movie before (heck, they’re still as active as ever within the resurgent Ghostbusters movie-verse) — but that doesn't mean they're immune from a good old-fashioned Halloween jump scare.

When Aykroyd and Reitman step into the 1984 Ghostbusters-themed maze at this year’s Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios, no amount of jaded anticipation at what comes next seems to matter: these dudes definitely were ‘fraid of at least one or two of these ghosts…with just the right amount of funny mixed in, of course.

Video of Dan Aykroyd and Ivan Reitman relive Ghostbusters at Halloween Horror Nights 2019 Halloween Horror Nights on YouTube

It’s neat to watch Aykroyd’s behind-the-scenes wisecracking give way more than once to a scare he saw coming — but still couldn’t control in spite of himself. Aside from being a fun enticement to get lost in Universal’s Ghostbusters maze ourselves (which we have), it’s a testament to the skill, dedication, and outright stamina of the amazing actors who play out the same scenarios , hour after hour, day after day, at Horror Nights and other haunted Halloween attractions throughout the U.S.

Hey, if even Ray Stantz is having trouble steeling himself against all the surprises, at least he’s not alone. SYFY WIRE just returned from snaking our way through the Ghostbusters maze (and tons of other horrific haunts at Halloween Horror Nights), and no joke — it’s a scary standout this year. That’s saying something, too: Universal has crowded the field this year with a long list of Horror Nights frights, including attractions based on Jordan Peele's Us, Killer Klowns From Outer Space, Creepshow, Stranger Things, Frankenstein, Rob Zombie's House of 1000 Corpses, The Walking Dead, and — if your heart’s still up for it after such a horror gauntlet— much more.

There’s still plenty of time to find an excuse to make the trip before this year's frightening fun runs its course. Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios in Hollywood and Orlando runs on select nights until early November. Get specifics for the park nearest you at HalloweenHorrorNights.com — and be sure to pack your proton pack...especially if you want to survive long enough to see the new Ghostbusters movie when it spirits to theaters on July 10 of next year.