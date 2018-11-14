Latest Stories

Aquaman Jason Momoa
Dan Aykroyd says (again) Ghostbusters 3 is not dead

James Comtois
Nov 14, 2018

Talk about not being afraid of no ghosts! Dan Aykroyd is keeping the dream of a proper Ghostbusters sequel alive. Still. 

That’s right. Aykroyd, “the heart of the Ghostbusters,” told AXS TV’s The Big Interview with Dan Rather on Tuesday that a script for Ghostbusters 3, featuring the original (living) cast is in the works. Seriously. We’re back here again. 

Apparently the 2016 Paul Feig-helmed Ghostbusters reboot starring Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy didn’t kill the dream of a Ghostbusters 3 (as much as Aykroyd has implied). The former Wild and Crazy Guy told Rather: “There is a possibility of a reunion with the three remaining Ghostbusters… It’s being written right now.” 

Aykroyd even seemed optimistic on Bill Murray returning, saying: “I think Billy will come. The story’s so good. Even if he plays a ghost.”

The three remaining Ghostbusters are Murray, Aykoryd and Ernie Hudson. Harold Ramis, who played Egon and co-wrote the first two Ghostbusters films, passed away in 2014. 

Now, we’ve heard tale tell about a Ghostbusters 3 script being in the works from Aykroyd for years now, with or without Bill Murray (not to mention the idea of a Ghostbusters prequel), so let’s temper our enthusiasm a bit. In fact, let’s take this news with a salt lick until Sony actually makes some sort of official announcement. Heck, we’re guessing a sequel to Feig’s film is more likely to see the light of screen within the next few years.

Regardless, our job is not to mock, groan or editorialize, but to report. At any rate, Aykroyd has said Ghostbusters 3 is not dead yet, and now we’ve done our job reporting this to you, dear reader. Take this information how you will. To be fair, it's been clear for years that Aykroyd loves Ghostbusters as much as we do, maybe even more so. Heck, if you have any strong thoughts or feelings about it one way or the other, let us know in the comments below.

