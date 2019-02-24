Dan Slott reveals the origins of Into the Spider-Verse on Twitter

The animated epic Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has had a pretty stellar awards show run leading up to the Oscars. After taking home Best Animated Feature in the Golden Globes, the Critics' Choice Awards, and sweeping the Annie Awards, it also took home the Oscar tonight.

Ahead of the Oscars telecast on Sunday night, Dan Slott posted a Twitter thread that detailed the film's video game and comic book origins, which dates back to the summer of 2009.

It turns out, the Spider-Verse can trace its origins back to the 2010 Activision game Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions. The year before its release, Slott went to see the game being developed to inspire a story to go along with it. Impressed with Shattered Dimensions, Slott wanted to write a "bigger" story that would "do something they couldn't do, have all the Spideys interact, and use EVERY SPIDER-MAN EVER!"

Over the years, the idea evolved, but it was in a Marvel retreat in 2011 that the "heart and soul" of the story was decided up: the relationship between Miles Morales and an older, experienced Peter Parker.

There were some other plans along the way, including running the storyline as part of Superior Spider-Man, and a less-cool iteration of Gwen Stacy. Then, by 2014, the Spider-Verse comic event arrived, which included Spider-Man, Superior Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2099, Spider-Ham, Spider-Gwen, Ultimate Spider-Man, and Spider-Man Noir. Pretty close to the lineup that made it to the big screen.

While the makers of Into the Spider-Verse were hard at work, the comic book version had already gained a foothold. Then, as we all know, the film blew away expectations and introduced Miles Morales to a much bigger audience.

It's been almost a decade since Slott went to check out an early version of Shattered Dimensions. And now we know how the incredibly fun video game led to the ground-breaking, psychedelic -- and now Academy Award-winning -- Spider-Man adventure. From the tiniest acorns, or in this case, the tiniest spider eggs.