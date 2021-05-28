Black Panther: Danai Gurira reportedly back as Okoye for Disney+ origin series

When the MCU declared "Wakanda Forever!" it really meant it. The fictional homeland of Marvel's Black Panther is once again expanding its pop culture reach with a reported origin series for Okoye, the fierce leader of the Dora Milaje (Wakanda's secret service), played by The Walking Dead star Danai Gurira.

This comes to us from a Hollywood Reporter article about some of the most powerful lawyers in the entertainment business, which nonchalantly states that Gurira will "not only reprise her role as Okoye in the upcoming Black Panther sequel but also in an origin spinoff series for Disney+."

Now, it's unclear if this is a reference to the previously-announced Wakanda spinoff that was confirmed back in early February of this year. Specific details have yet to be announced for the Ryan Coogler-produced series. "With Black Panther, Ryan brought a groundbreaking story and iconic characters to life in a real, meaningful and memorable way, creating a watershed cultural moment," Disney's executive chairman Bob Iger said in a statement at the time. "We’re thrilled to strengthen our relationship and look forward to telling more great stories with Ryan and his team.”

The Dora Milaje once again proved their deadly skill and international reach within the context of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Leading a covert team abroad, Ayo (Florence Kasumba) successfully captured Zemo (Daniel Brühl), who was responsible for the death of King T'Chaka (John Kani) in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. A whole show dedicated to the badassery of Wakanda's elite warriors would really be something to *ahem* marvel at.

Okoye's next onscreen appearance will be in Coogler's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The highly-anticipated sequel to the 2018 mega-hit is scheduled to claw its way into theaters on July 8, 2022. Set to move forward in the wake of Chadwick Boseman's tragic and unexpected passing from colon cancer last summer, production on the movie is expected to kick off in Atlanta this July.