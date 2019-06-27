Dance baby dance! 8 Days of Spider-Man Day 3: Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Welcome back to 8 Days of Spider-Man, where we're counting down to the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home with a look back at all of the wall-crawler's big-screen adventures.

Today it's all about Spider-Man 3 (2007), which marks Tobey Maguire's last dance around the web. Yes, dance. There's some dancing in this movie. And some cooking, and laughing while cooking. And some perhaps ill-advised haircuts. And Venom, for no particular reason. And ... wow, Sam Raimi really didn't want to make this movie, did he?

Hey, that Sandman transformation scene is pretty cool, though.

Remember it with us below.

Subscribe now, web heads!

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.