Daniel Bruhl just joined Captain America: Civil War in a major role

Trent Moore
Nov 14, 2014

The cast list is coming together quickly for Marvel’s ambitious Captain America: Civil War, and one more actor has signed on in what could be a villainous role.

Marvel has confirmed Daniel Bruhl (Rush, Inglourious Basterds) has joined the sequel in an unspecified role, though multiple reports claim he will be playing a villain of some sort. There are also reports the role could be recurring and carry into other Marvel films.

Bruhl joins Chris Evans (Captain America), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), and Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) in Civil War, while Joe and Anthony Russo return to direct after knocking it out of the park with Winter Soldier. There are also unconfirmed reports Sebastian Stan will reprise his role as the Winter Soldier in the sequel (which wouldn't be much of a surprise).

So, who is Bruhl playing? We don’t know, and there are already some conflicting reports. Deadline claims the character he’ll be playing is reportedly the villain of the film, though Variety cites sources saying he’ll be a minor villain who’ll carry over as a bigger menace in Doctor Strange. Regardless, it’s at least safe to say he’ll probably be a baddie.

Marvel producer Kevin Feige notes they chose Bruhl because of his ability to “deliver intense, nuanced performances.” Vague? Yes. But playing a compelling villain would obviously require some intensity and nuance.

Who do you think Bruhl is playing in Civil War? Is he a good addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

(Via Marvel, Deadline, Variety)

Tag: Captain America: Civil War
Tag: Marvel

