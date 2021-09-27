Daniel Craig accidentally broke Dave Bautista's nose while shooting 'Spectre,' then promptly ran away

Dave Bautista nearly went from fictional killer to real-world killer on the set of Spectre after Daniel Craig accidentally broke the actor's nose while filming the train fight sequence for the 2015 James Bond film. Appearing on The Graham Norton Show ahead of No Time to Die's wide theatrical release, Craig recounted the story, detailing how he immediately ran away from his hulking co-star, who played ruthless Spectre goon, Mr. Hinx.

"I didn't do it deliberately. Clearly, it was a mistake," he explained. "Like I said, he's a big guy, he's a professional wrestler. You really wouldn't mess with him. I threw this punch, I hit him on the nose and I heard this crack. I went, 'OH GOD NO!' and ran away because I thought he was gonna come after me."

Craig definitely had reason to worry about retaliation from the former professional wrestler. The nose-breaking incident with Bautista came just weeks after the two had already filmed a version of the scene that ended in a different kind of break. During that shoot, Craig provided the Guardians of the Galaxy vet with the go-ahead to rough him up a little more than what the two had already learned during rehearsals. The decision resulted in Craig breaking his knee.

So when Craig threw the fateful punch weeks later, he must have thought Bautista would see it as an act of revenge. Luckily, he didn't. "He was so sweet and he literally did something like this," Craig remembered, while pantomiming the act of resetting one's nose without the help of a trained medical professional to supervise. "I mean, he's a lot tougher than I am."

Watch below:

Video of Daniel Craig Broke Dave Bautista&#039;s Nose | The Graham Norton Show

Craig did address the massive toll the series has taken on his body. He was so battered and bruised by the time production on the 25th movie rolled around, that his ankle broke from the smallest of strains.

"I was literally walking down a plank," he continued. "I wasn't even running, I wasn't even doing anything action-based. I just walked down, slipped, and fell over. It was so stupid."

The actor's final big screen outing as 007, No Time to Die hits the big screen Friday, Oct. 8.