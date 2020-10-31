Current James Bond Daniel Craig remembers Sean Connery: 'He defined an era and a style'

Earlier this morning, fans of the long-running James Bond franchise were shocked and saddened to learn of Sir Sean Connery's passing at the age of 90. While 007 had appeared in live-action before Dr. No hit the scene in 1962, Connery was the actor who truly gave life to Ian Fleming's globe-trotting secret agent known for his romantic nature and love of martinis. His profound influence on the character is still felt to this day, which prompted Daniel Craig, the actor to currently inhabit the iconic role, to pay tribute to another fallen Bond.

"It is with such sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema,” he said in a statement provided to SYFY WIRE. "Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster. He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course.”

Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

"We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words — 'The name’s Bond...James Bond' — he revolutionized the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him," longtime Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said in a statement on Twitter.

Craig's tenure as MI6's super-spy will come to an end next April when No Time to Die is released in theaters. Along with George Lazenby, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan, Craig is one the last living actors to have played 007.