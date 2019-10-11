WIRE Buzz: Daniel Isn't Real imagines trailer; Carnival Row switches showrunners; more

An imaginary friend has never been so terrifying.

The upcoming horror flick Daniel Isn't Real just dropped its first full-length trailer, which shows Patrick Schwarzenegger as Daniel, the one-time imaginary friend of the mild-mannered Luke, played by Miles Robbins. When Luke begins to attend college, Daniel starts to resurface, and he's quite unhappy to have been forgotten all these years. Slowly, Daniel starts to exert more and more control over his real-life counterpart, leading to increasingly nefarious actions as Luke struggles to maintain control of his own mind.

You can check out the trailer for yourself right here:

Video of Daniel Isn&#039;t Real - Official Trailer - Starring Patrick Schwarzenegger &amp; Miles Robbins

The film is based on Brian DeLeeuw's novel In This Way I Was Saved, which is told from Daniel's perspective. While adapting it for the screen, DeLeeuw reworked the story with director Adam Egypt Mortimer to a more horror-centric premise. It had its world premiere this past March at SXSW, and you can see SYFY WIRE's own recommendation at the trailer's 1:14 mark.

Daniel Isn't Real will open in theaters and VOD starting Dec. 6.

Next, big changes are afoot at Amazon's Carnival Row.

Season 1 showrunner Marc Guggenheim is pulling back his involvement as he gears up for The CW's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, as well as some upcoming feature films, per Deadline. Former Daredevil showrunner Erik Oleson will take over running the Victorian mythological drama, though Guggenheim will still be involved in a limited capacity.

In addition to the showrunner switcheroo, co-creator Travis Beachem, whose script A Killing on Carnival Row served as the basis for the series, is leaving due to the often-cited creative differences. Both he and Guggenheim will still be credited as executive producers.

Carnival Row Season 2 is currently filming in Prague, though it's being reported that there will be little (if any) delay in production while Oleson takes the reins.

Finally, Kevin Smith has introduced the world to Iron Bob.

The filmmaker released a brief snippet of his new film, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, on Facebook Watch. While it clocks in at a mere 20 seconds, it shows quintessential stoner Jay (Jason Mewes) dramatically presenting the iron-clad Silent Bob. Smith, presumably playing a different (that is, speaking) role, even quips that "Marvel's gonna sue somebody."

You can check it out here:

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot and its multitude of celebrity cameos — up to and including Chris Hemsworth — will hit theaters everywhere Oct. 15.