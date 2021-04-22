Daniel LaRusso's sprawling, California 'Cobra Kai' estate is for sale... in Georgia?

While we’d certainly rather live over at Mr. Miyagi’s house, Daniel LaRusso’s Cobra Kai digs are pretty darn spectacular in their own right.

Yep, old Danny (Ralph Macchio) from the "South Seas" complex in Reseda, California made out pretty good for himself, with his lovely six-bedroom, six-bath, 1-pool Tuscan-Style estate, presumably purchased after he and his wife, Amanda, sold a whole lot of Lexuses (Lexi?) off the LaRusso Auto Group lots. But now, if you have a spare $2.65M, you can crane kick the Larussos to the curb, as the abode is currently for sale… in Georgia.

Sorry San Fernando Valley dwellers, but apparently Dan and fam don’t actually reside in the Valley, site of not just the LaRusso’s fictional home and business, but also the All Valley Karate Tournament, which made Daniel-san such a jerk-kicking hero in the first place. But honestly, the way the house got treated in Cobra Kai’s Season 3 finale, after hosting an all-out brawl between Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do, perhaps the 9,214 square foot Georgia stand-in is in better shape.

(Credit: Guy D'Alema)

It sure appears to be from the Sotheby’s International Realty listing at Atlanta Fine Homes for the residence, which describes the home at 130 Woodlawn Dr. NE in Marietta, Georgia as being “known by millions as the LaRusso Mansion from Netflix’s smash hit, Cobra Kai.”

The listing goes on to note that the home, known (not pretentiously at all) as Villa Flora, has been thoroughly revamped and “is the creation of an award-winning architect and an international chef,” and was inspired by the couple’s time living on the Amalfi Coast -- a lifestyle which they sought to recreate for their personal home.” The remodel was actually the subject of HGTV’s My Big Amazing Renovation's Season 2 episode, “Spanish-Style Oasis in Atlanta.”

(Credit: Atlanta Fine Homes)

Features of the home include a Lodowici Terra Cota roof, Pella doors and windows, indoor/outdoor living areas, beautiful gardens, and, presumably, room for a dojo. As we saw by the fight-thwarted party in the Season 3 finale, the place is also prime for entertaining, which apparently comes with the territory, as the listing boasts that former guests have included no less than “two sitting former U.S. Presidents” and “legendary golfer Arnold Palmer.”

Granted, if we purchased such a house, the first person we’d want to party with would no doubt be Johnny Lawrence. That guy’s a total bad-ass.

Cobra Kai returns to Netflix for Season 4 later this year.