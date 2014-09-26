Latest Stories

hornsheader.jpg

Daniel Radcliffe gets even more devilishly horny in the latest Horns promotional images

Contributed by
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
Sep 26, 2014

Turns out that if you suddenly grow horns overnight, things are probably going to go downhill from there. 

Ah, Horns -- the Joe-Hill-novel-turned-movie about a guy who gets horns, comes to understand himself a lot better, finds true love, and everyone lives happily ever after.

Or not.

As Daniel Radcliffe continues to put distance between himself and the boy who lived (and then made him famous), he's taken on all sorts of roles. He found some success in the horror genre already with The Woman in Black, but now he's switching from the role of the victim to the role of the monster in Horns. And what begins as inexplicable horns on Radcliffe's head turns into something a lot ... nastier.

How nasty? Well, see for yourself, along with some images of co-star Heather Graham that aren't very nasty at all.

(via Comic Book Movie)

horns1.png
horns2.jpg
horns3.jpg
horns4.jpg
horns5.jpg
horns6.jpg
horns7.jpg
horns8.jpg
horns9.jpg
horns10.jpg
horns11.jpg
horns12.jpg
horns13.jpg
horns14.jpg
horns15.jpg
horns16.jpg
horns17.jpg
horns18.jpg
Tag: Daniel Radcliffe
Tag: Horns

