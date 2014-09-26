Daniel Radcliffe gets even more devilishly horny in the latest Horns promotional images

Turns out that if you suddenly grow horns overnight, things are probably going to go downhill from there.

Ah, Horns -- the Joe-Hill-novel-turned-movie about a guy who gets horns, comes to understand himself a lot better, finds true love, and everyone lives happily ever after.

Or not.

As Daniel Radcliffe continues to put distance between himself and the boy who lived (and then made him famous), he's taken on all sorts of roles. He found some success in the horror genre already with The Woman in Black, but now he's switching from the role of the victim to the role of the monster in Horns. And what begins as inexplicable horns on Radcliffe's head turns into something a lot ... nastier.

How nasty? Well, see for yourself, along with some images of co-star Heather Graham that aren't very nasty at all.

(via Comic Book Movie)