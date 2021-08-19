Hoping for more 'Harry Potter' movies? Daniel Radcliffe says he hasn't 'been contacted about any future Harry Potter films'

After all this time? ... Always. Daniel Radcliffe isn't opposed to a magical return to the Wizarding World. The only problem is that Warner Bros. apparently hasn't approached the actor about any future Harry Potter projects. During a recent interview on SiriusXM, Radcliffe was asked about some comments he made on who he would want to play in a potential reboot of the Potter franchise (his answer was either Sirius Black or Remus Lupin).

"I think the question was a hypothetical of, 'Who else would you have liked to play in this series?'" he said on the radio show. "But yeah, there's always gonna be talk of some sort of [return]." He added that the media usually drives most of the speculation when, in reality, there's not much to report. "I have never been contacted by anybody about any future Harry Potter films, so I don't think it's something that is coming. But, of course, now that I have said that, I have brought it upon myself now."

WB's Potter-inspired mythos continues to chug along — just like the Hogwarts Express on September the First — without the involvement Radcliffe via the Fantastic Beasts movies (the third installment is due in theaters next summer), a mysterious TV series currently in development at HBO Max (though WarnerMedia has yet to actually confirm it), and the Cursed Child stage show (returning this fall as a one-act performance instead of two).

Radcliffe can currently be seen in the third season of Miracle Workers on TBS. All eight Harry Potter films are streaming now on Peacock.