steve-buscemi-daniel-radcliffe-miracle-workers.jpg

Daniel Radcliffe talks Harry Potter reboot: ‘I’m sure there’ll be some other version of it’

Feb 14, 2019

Harry Potter Returns? Harry Potter Begins? Harry Potter Forever? Yes, we're already talking about a reboot of everyone's favorite young wizard ...

The last Harry Potter film was released theatrically in 2011, but that hasn't stopped J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World from magically continuing on stage (with the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and screen (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them).

Now, according to Harry Potter himself, aka Daniel Radcliffe, there may even one day be the possibility of a remake.

"I’m sure there will be some other version of it; I know I’m not the last Harry Potter I'm gonna see in my lifetime," Radcliffe told IGN, while promoting his new TBS comedy series Miracle Workers.

The star made the point that there have already been a few new Potters on the scene, with actors Jamie Parker and Gareth Reeves both having played the character in the recent stage play.

Harry Potter poster

"It will be interesting to see how long those films stay … it feels like there's a sacredness around them at the moment, but that'll go, the shine will wear off at some point," he said, laughing. "It'll be interesting if they reboot them and just do the films again or do a series; I'm fascinated to watch."

Rather than a TV reboot of what's already been covered on the big screen, Radcliffe also told TV Guide at the same event that he would be interested to see something made on life after Hogwarts. "A series with the older generation, that could be very cool," he revealed.

However, any new material would of course all be dependent on Rowling, who last year revealed she was done writing any more stories about Harry Potter's future when promoting Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Her two-part theatre play is set in the 19 years following the Battle of Hogwarts, focusing on Harry's son, Albus, which is where she feels the story should end.

Speaking to Variety last year, Rowling said: "I think we really have now told, in terms of moving the story forward, the story that I, in the back of my mind, wanted to tell." She added: "So I think pushing it on to Harry's grandchildren really would be quite a cynical move, and I’m not interested in doing that." Still, that doesn't rule out the idea of the original books being redone either on film or television.

The film franchise famously began with Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (2001) before culminating with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011), producing eight films in total and a staggering $7.7 billion in worldwide receipts combined.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) followed as a spin-off prequel series and marked the beginning of the Wizarding World shared media franchise. Rowling has promised fans that the latest series will consist of five films.

Last year, Radcliffe revealed that he has yet to see Rowling's stage play on Broadway, because of the intense reaction his attendance would create.

"It would not be a relaxing evening at the theater to be watching," he said on Late Night With Seth Meyers. "I feel like I would be being watched for my reaction," adding, "I do feel if I was just surrounded by Harry Potter fans, it would be a little odd. ... There's many reasons to not go in."

Will he have the opportunity of watching another actor play the magical role on the big screen? Only time will tell.

Would you be excited for a Harry Potter reboot? Or is there enough magic in the originals to last us a lifetime? Give us your thoughts in comments below.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Harry Potter
Tag: Daniel Radcliffe
Tag: J.K. Rowling
Tag: Wizarding World
Tag: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

