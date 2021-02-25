Danny Elfman scores Adam Driver’s '65' film, drops new music vid where horned beast swipes left on him

Legendary composer Danny Elfman, who has scored numerous films including The Nightmare Before Christmas, Beetlejuice, Batman, and Edward Scissorhands, is back to work scoring another genre film, the sci-fi movie 65.

In an interview with Inverse, Elfman shared what he'll be working on in 2021. “I am starting to do bits of pre-work for Doctor Strange 2 that Sam Raimi’s directing,” he shared, referencing Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is scheduled to come out in early 2022. “Even though I don’t start it for some months, there’s bits of recorded music they need for the sets. I believe I could announce I’m scoring this fantasy action sci-fi movie called 65. It’s a pretty wild piece of imagination.”

The plot of 65 has been kept under wraps. We do know, however, that it’s directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods (A Quiet Place) and stars Adam Driver and Ariana Greenblatt, who played young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War. Production on the film has officially wrapped, according to the directors, who tweeted on Feb. 21: "Getting to make a movie is incredible, but forming a film family is even better. We are feeling grateful, exhilarated, and sixty-five years older."

No news yet on when the movie will be released.

Elfman also shared what he did to keep himself busy in the year that was 2020 — a music video appropriately titled “Love in the time of Covid.” The song is an angry, frustrated one, and the corresponding music video features a horned monster in a tracksuit eating Fruit Loops and lusting after a green-skinned woman he finds on a dating app (the monster, unfortunately, swiped left several times on a singing Elfman).

Intrigued? You can check out the music video here:

Video of Danny Elfman - &quot;Love In The Time Of Covid&quot; (Official Video)

“'Love in the Time of Covid' was a thread my family was using at the time,” Elfman explained when Inverse asked about his inspiration for the song. “Obviously taken from ‘Love in the Time of Cholera.’ That’s just where I was in quarantine. I started writing, and I found that as I was writing, songs were coming out in pairs. I didn’t even know what I was writing. But these pairs were alternatively heavy and light. Like two separate writers jostling for space, equally aggressive to get their work heard. So when I was writing, one was serious, the other was ‘Love in the Time of Covid.’”