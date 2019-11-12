Latest Stories

woman-in-forest
Tag: Fangrrls
Six YA sci-fi and fantasy novels to read this November
The Mandalorian (IG-11)
Tag: TV
The Mandalorian's big reveal is so intriguing, how do we handle spoilers?
Fanfiction legality
Tag: Movies
How to keep fanfiction legal and avoid trouble with lawyers
Charlie's Angels
Tag: Movies
Charlie's Angels reviews praise Kristen Stewart & entertaining reboot's feminist turn

Behind The Panel One-Shots: Danny Fingeroth On Stan Lee’s Legacy | SYFY WIRE

Tag: Videos
Tag: Comics
Tag: Features

Danny Fingeroth explores Stan Lee's overlooked (and just as Marvelous) early years

Contributed by
batmobile2.jpg
Mike Avila
Nov 12, 2019

Nearly a year ago, Stan Lee passed away and left an unmatched legacy in the realm of comics. At Marvel Comics, Lee co-created many of the heroes who have become box office sensations in the MCU. But Lee's works of heroic fiction weren't the only meaningful chapters in his 95 years of life.

Comics editor and writer Danny Fingeroth took it upon himself to explore Lee's legacy in his newly released book, A Marvelous Life: The Amazing Story of Stan Lee. Over the course of three years, Fingeroth dived into all aspects of Lee's life. Fingeroth also admitted that he was surprised by the way Lee’s later creations were informed by his early years.

More Original Video

Back to the Future Part II
Everything you didn't know about Back to the Future Part II
MastersUniverseFigures_hero_1920x1200.jpg
Every He-Man and the Masters of the Universe action figure, ranked

"When I started writing the book, I thought most people are most interested in what Stan did from 1961 to 1970," recalled Fingeroth. "That’s when the main Marvel characters were created. Then as I researched more, I went 'oh, there's a lot of interesting stuff in his early life, in his family life, in those years of doing those comics that are not as well remembered.'"

"Without all of that, you don't have the Stan Lee who emerges in his late 30s in 1961 with Fantastic Four #1," continued Fingeroth. "So I had a lot more of his early life because it turned out to be a lot more relevant and interesting than I thought it would be."

Perhaps one of the most challenging aspects of chronicling Lee’s life was sorting out fact and fiction. In many ways, Lee became a larger than life persona whose history was intertwined with Marvel itself.

"After all of these years of Marvel comics and Marvel movies, the stories of the people who created the characters, their lives become almost as mythic as the characters they wrote and drew about," noted Fingeroth.

A Marvelous Life: The Amazing Story of Stan Lee is out in stores now.

For more from Danny Fingeroth on Stan Lee, watch our latest Behind the Panel One-Shot.

Tag: Videos
Tag: Comics
Tag: Features
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Behind the Panel
Tag: Stan Lee
Tag: marvel comics

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: